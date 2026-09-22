A seven-year-old student in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died of a heart attack after collapsing in class amid deafening DJ noise from a passing Ganesh immersion procession. The CCTV-captured incident has sparked outrage.

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old student allegedly died of a heart attack induced by the deafening noise of a DJ system passing by her school during a Ganesh immersion procession in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, September 21.

In viral CCTV footage, a schoolgirl was seen struggling to stay conscious, visibly distressed by the intense vibrations of the DJ system used for the procession as it echoed outside her classroom before she collapsed on her desk, which left the teacher and other students in the class panicked.

Since Uttar Pradesh is observing a festive season with Ganesh idol immersions drawing large crowds, the use of high-decibel sound systems near residential pockets and educational institutions has reportedly become quite common during celebrations, sparking urgent concerns over unchecked noise pollution and public safety norms.

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How Did Girl Suffer Heart Attack?

The seven-year-old girl, who was identified as Vaishnavi Tiwari, was studying at a private school in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh when a Ganesh immersion procession carrying heavy, high-decibel sound systems passed directly outside the premises.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the girl was visibly feeling uncomfortable while sitting at her desk as the loud noise and heavy bass vibrations rattled the classroom. Moments later, the student reportedly began to feel unconscious and collapsed on her desk.

A teacher tried to resuscitate the girl before she was taken to the nearby hospital by school authorities. However, doctors at the district hospital declared her dead upon arrival, noting that the extreme acoustic shock and vibrations from the heavy DJ equipment could have triggered a fatal cardiac event.

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The family of the deceased student alleged that the loud noise of the DJ had claimed the life of their daughter, pointing out that unregulated, high-decibel music during public processions has turned into a fatal hazard for children, the elderly, and patients.

However, Balrampur police have stated that while they have taken serious note of the viral footage and public outcry regarding the incident, no formal complaint or written report has been submitted by the family so far. The authorities assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Girl’s Body Taken to Her Native Village

After being declared dead following a tragic medical emergency at the school, the family took the young girl’s body to her native place. Vaishnavi Tiwari’s family hails from Gulhariya Gangapur in Siddharthnagar district, and her father, Sonu Tiwari, was reportedly living in a rented house in Balrampur for his daughter’s education.

Since the distance between Siddharthnagar and Balrampur is only around 60 to 70 kilometers, grieving relatives and family members swiftly transported the young girl’s mortal remains back to their native home for her final funeral rites.

The people in Siddharthnagar were reportedly shocked by the tragic demise of Vaishnavi, while also expressing widespread anger and demanding strict action over the unchecked use of high-decibel loudspeakers and DJ systems near educational institutions.

It remains to be seen whether Balrampur police will take suo motu action or if local authorities will implement stricter enforcement of noise pollution norms following this tragic incident.

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