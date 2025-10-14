Over 160 Indian nationals have died in the US since 2020, with students the most affected. Road accidents, shootings, robberies, drug overdoses, and drowning are major causes, highlighting the need for safety awareness among the Indian diaspora.

Between 2020 and 2025, at least 160 Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives in the United States, according to data released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Of these, students constitute the largest group, highlighting the vulnerability of young Indians pursuing education abroad. The causes of these deaths range from road accidents and violent crimes to drug overdoses and drowning incidents, emphasising the need for enhanced safety measures and awareness among the Indian diaspora. Diaspora organisations also warn that the true figures could be higher, as many incidents remain unreported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Students Bear the Brunt

MEA data reveals that between June 2020 and June 2024, 108 student deaths were recorded. An additional ten fatalities have been reported since June 2024. Students, often living far from family support networks, face unique challenges in adjusting to new environments, making them susceptible to accidents, health issues, and crime.

Common Causes of Death

Road accidents, robberies, shootings, and drug overdoses account for the majority of fatalities. Drowning during recreational activities has also emerged as a growing concern.

Vamshi Reddy Kancharakuntla, founder of the Washington Telangana Association, noted, “Over the past few years, we have seen several tragic cases involving students and professionals. Road accidents, robberies, and shootings remain the most common causes, while drowning is an increasingly worrying trend.”

Underreported Cases and Drug Overdoses

Several Indian associations have highlighted that many incidents, particularly drug overdoses, often go unreported. Ashok Kolla, former secretary of the Telugu Association of North America, stated, “In the past year, at least 30 overdose cases were reported, mostly in California, Texas, and Connecticut. Some students were found unconscious within months of arriving in the US.”

Geographical Concentration of Incidents

States with the highest Indian population, Texas, New Jersey, and California, account for roughly 60% of these deaths. Indian diaspora groups have been assisting families with repatriation and funeral arrangements, with around 40 families receiving help so far.

Need for Greater Awareness and Support

The data underscores the importance of strengthening support systems for Indian students and professionals in the US. Embassy outreach programmes, safety awareness campaigns, and closer monitoring of student welfare could help mitigate some of these risks and prevent future tragedies.