RLP's Hanuman Beniwal and the Rajasthan Congress have accused the BJP government of intentionally deleting voters' names from electoral rolls. Beniwal urged the govt to maintain trust in the ECI, while Congress linked the act to top BJP leaders' visits.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) President and MP Hanuman Beniwal raised concerns over the alleged deletion of voters' names. He said the government should act responsibly to ensure that public trust in the Election Commission of India (ECI) and other institutions is maintained. Speaking to the reporters in Nagaur, Beniwal on Tuesday said, "I have received information that the names of the voters are being intentionally deleted. The government should not engage in such actions. The public's trust in the Election Commission of India and other institutions must be maintained. This will only be possible if the government works in this direction as well."

Congress Alleges BJP Conspiracy

On Monday, the Congress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan was conspiring to manipulate the electoral rolls by trying to remove voters who support the opposition party. The Congress claimed that the secret operations were directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

Addressing a press conference, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully alleged that the process of deleting voters' names suddenly gained momentum following the visit of BL Santosh and later Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dotasra said that while earlier everything seemed to be going normally, Santosh visited the state on January 3 and held meetings with party leaders, after which a fraudulent exercise of removing and adding names to the electoral rolls began.

Allegations Over Deletion Timeline

The Rajasthan Congress president alleged that the Congress was suspecting that the BJP and the Election Commission would collude to extend the SIR timeline to facilitate the removal of names of people aligned with the Congress ideology from the voter list. That is exactly what happened, he pointed out.

He alleged that the process of deleting voters' names from the electoral roll was carried out secretly and at an accelerated pace between January 3 and January 13, coinciding with Amit Shah's visit to the state. (ANI)