Rani Kapur has intensified the RK Family Trust dispute, issuing a cease-and-desist to Priya Kapur, stating her removal as trustee is effective April 6. She rejected Priya's counter-moves and asserted her authority amid a larger court case.

The dispute over the RK Family Trust has intensified, with Rani Kapur issuing a fresh cease-and-desist communication to Priya Kapur, reiterating that she no longer holds the position of trustee and must immediately stop acting in that capacity.

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The latest letter, dated April 6, follows an earlier notice sent on March 21, in which Rani Kapur invoked provisions of the trust deed dated October 26, 2017, to remove Priya Kapur as a trustee. According to the communication, the removal became effective after the expiry of a 15-day notice period, making Priya Kapur's continuation as trustee invalid from April 6 onwards. Rani Kapur has firmly rejected Priya Kapur's subsequent letters dated March 24 and April 4, 2026, in which Priya allegedly attempted to remove her from the trustee position. The letter states that these actions are legally unsustainable and have no effect on her authority or status within the trust.

Dispute's roots in High Court challenge

The dispute is rooted in broader questions surrounding the RK Family Trust itself. Rani Kapur has already challenged the very creation of the trust, the transfer of assets into it, and its administration before the Delhi High Court. She has alleged that the trust holds assets that rightfully belong to her and has termed its use as part of an attempt to divest her of her estate following the death of her son, Sunjay Kapur, in June 2025.

Legal Arguments for Removal

Despite these challenges being pending before the court, the trust deed continues to be relied upon by both sides. In her notice, Rani Kapur has specifically referred to Clause 8.12(i), which she claims gives her the power to remove a trustee without providing reasons. Exercising this clause, she maintains that Priya Kapur's removal is valid and binding.

'Incapacity' claim rejected

The letter also addresses Priya Kapur's claim that Rani Kapur is incapable of acting as trustee. Rejecting this allegation, Rani Kapur states that seeking judicial intervention cannot be treated as incapacity and, in fact, is part of her duty to protect the interests of beneficiaries.

Procedural lapses highlighted

Further, the communication points out that there is no stay order from the Delhi High Court restricting the functioning of the trust. It also highlights procedural lapses in Priya Kapur's actions, stating that any removal of a trustee requires approval from all remaining trustees--something that was not obtained.

Warning issued and records demanded

Rani Kapur has also emphasised that any decisions taken by Priya Kapur as a trustee after her removal would be unauthorised and could invite civil and criminal consequences. She has called upon Priya Kapur to immediately hand over all documents, records, and materials related to the RK Family Trust.

The letter makes it clear that the action is without prejudice to Rani Kapur's ongoing legal claims, including her challenge to the validity of the trust itself. It adds that regardless of whether the trust is ultimately upheld or struck down, Priya Kapur would have no authority to act as trustee after the notice period.

Ongoing battle for family legacy

Rani Kapur, the elderly mother of late Sona Comstar Chairman Sunjay Kapur, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of the trust and protection of her family legacy. The matter is currently pending, and the dispute continues to escalate with both sides asserting control over the trust and its assets.