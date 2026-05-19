RJD MP Manoj Jha launched a scathing attack on the Centre over fuel price hikes, stating essentials are out of the common man's reach. BJP's Babulal Marandi defended the 'affordable' increase, urging the nation to stand united amid a crisis.

Opposition Slams 'Relentless Inflation'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Manoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the recent spike in petrol and diesel prices, stating that essential commodities have gone completely out of the common man's reach due to relentless inflation.

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Speaking to ANI, the RJD leader dismissed the government's justification for the price hike, accusing the administration of minimising a major economic burden on citizens. "Today, these people are saying that this is a minor increase. Today, many things have gone out of people's reach. Milk has gone out of people's reach. The quantity in small food packets has been reduced," Jha said, highlighting the impact of shrinkflation and rising costs on everyday household budgets.

The Rajya Sabha MP further questioned why the benefits of lower international crude oil prices were never passed on to the public during global market dips, alleging that fuel companies pocketed the margins instead. "When the price of crude oil was at its minimum, why was this benefit not passed on to consumers? At that time, the oil companies had made profits," Jha pointed out.

BJP Defends 'Affordable' Price Hike

The opposition has stepped up its attack on the ruling government following back-to-back revisions in fuel prices, which they claim will trigger a cascading effect on the transportation costs of essential goods and further strain the common man's pocket. Meanwhile, amid criticism from opposition parties over the recent hike in fuel rates, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi defended the central government's decision, calling the price increase "affordable" and urging the nation to stand united during a time of crisis.

"It is only natural that in a moment of crisis, the entire nation must stand united to confront the challenge at hand. That is precisely why the Government of India has implemented a slight increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. I believe this increase remains affordable. It does not constitute an excessive or prohibitive burden", he told ANI.

Marandi's remarks come at a time when opposition leaders across the country have intensified their protests against the central government following consecutive hikes in petrol and diesel prices, which they argue will trigger a rise in the cost of essential commodities.

Fuel Prices See Sharp Increase

The fuel prices across the country witnessed a sharp increase today, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

This marks the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week. Earlier, the central government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 across the country.

Global Energy Crisis Cited as a Factor

These hikes come amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)