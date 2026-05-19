Addressing a rally in Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi urged the public to change the central government, warning of the dismantling of MGNREGA and ruin for farmers. He accused PM Modi of favouring cronies like Adani and Ambani at the public's expense.

'Country Won't Survive Unless You Change This Government'

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the general public to become fully aware of political realities, asserting that the country cannot 'survive' unless citizens actively change the current central government. The Congress leader warned that a lack of public awareness would lead to the total dismantling of rural social security programs like MGNREGA and the economic ruin of small-scale farmers, while the country's top leaders remain focused on attending corporate social events.

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Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in his constiteuncy Raebareli, said, "The public must wake up and become aware. Unless you change this government, this country will not survive. MGNREGA will be dismantled; the farmers will be ruined; and the poor will be wiped out. All the country's leaders, Modi, Amit Shah, and the rest, went to attend a wedding at the Ambani household."

Allegations of Cronyism and Fund Diversion

The leader further said, "Previously, people used to keep their household savings within their own homes; however, Modi has now snatched that money away and handed it over to Adani and Ambani to his chosen cronies by pilfering the money right out of your pockets. They are siphoning off funds in the name of GST."

Warning of Economic Catastrophe and Media Control

"Following the outbreak of war between Iran and the US, a region from which we receive significant fuel supplies, Iran halted those shipments, resulting in a nationwide shortage of petrol and diesel. Modi advises people to conserve petrol and diesel and to switch to electric vehicles; yet, the very next day, Modi himself flies abroad. A massive economic catastrophe is looming over the country, and it is the vulnerable sections of society and the farmers of India who will bear the brunt of it," Congress leader remarked.

Warning about the severe economic fallout of the supply blockade on the most vulnerable sectors, opposition leaders remarked, "For months, we have been warning that an economic disaster is imminent and urging everyone to prepare for it. Even today, we reiterate our plea: protect the people, protect the nation. We are often told that Rahul Gandhi lacks understanding or knowledge; however, the media today is under the control of Adani and Ambani--it operates entirely at their behest. They refuse to broadcast the issues and concerns of the farmers. The country is facing the prospect of colossal damage."

Fuel Prices Surge Amid Market Volatility

Meanwhile, energy markets have experienced sustained volatility following a series of kinetic strikes tied to the broader West Asian crisis, sparking widespread fears of disruptions to global energy distribution networks.

On Tuesday, People from across the country have expressed their disappointment over the price hike on petrol and diesel after the government increased the rice on fuel by 90 paise per litre. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

India's oil trade deficit is set to widen sharply in FY27 as rising crude prices, weakening petroleum exports and the country's heavy dependence on imported oil place renewed stress on external balances, according to a report by Crisil. (ANI)