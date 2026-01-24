RJD leader Sanjay Yadav criticized Bihar's Nitish Kumar govt, claiming 70,000 murders in 20 years and no police station CCTVs. Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the govt for its silence on heinous crimes against women and minors across the state.

RJD Slams Govt Over Crime, Lack of Surveillance

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sanjay Yadav on Saturday criticised the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government in Bihar over rising crime and inadequate surveillance, asserting that nearly "70,000 murders have taken place" across the state in the last 2 decades. Speaking to reporters in Patna about the detoriating the law and order situation in Bihar, the RJD MP said that "police stations don't have CCTV cameras", but they had "given Rs 10,000 to each woman during elections."

"More than 70,000 murders have taken place in Bihar in the last 20 years. How many CCTV cameras are installed in Bihar? Their police stations don't even have CCTV cameras, but during elections, they give Rs 10,000 to each woman," Yadav said

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Govt of Complicity in Crimes Against Women

Meanwhile, on January 18, reacting to the prevailing law and order in the state, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar, accusing him of being complicit in crimes against women and minors across the state. He alleged that the administration protects criminals and criticised the Chief Minister's silence on recent heinous incidents against women in Madhepura, Khagaria, and Patna.

Cites Heinous Incidents Across State

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "The corrupt system and machine-made double-engine NDA government has become a reliable tool for oppressors, corrupt individuals, criminals, and rapists. The insensitive Nitish government in Bihar, formed through vote-buying, is perpetrating atrocities on minor girls, female students, daughters, and women across the entire state. Because these are atrocities sustained by those in power, the government's key figures are maintaining a hypocritical silence on these spine-chilling, horrific incidents while pretending to be saints. In Madhepura, the gang rape and murder of a widow woman; in Khagaria, the heinous gang rape and murder of a 4-year-old minor girl; in Patna, the rape of a NEET aspirant from Jehanabad, followed by a brutal murder and a cover-up protected by those in power, these incidents show that this government has become ruthless, cruel, and inhuman."

Yadav accused the Bihar police of using force against protesters while protecting criminals involved in crimes against women and children. He condemned the state government's silence over the incidents in Patna and Khagaria, calling it a failure of law and order, and warned that public outrage will intensify if the administration does not act. (ANI)