RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha alleges RJD forced Congress to accept Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan's CM face. This echoes PM Modi's claim that RJD committed 'gundagardi' and 'stole' the CM post, putting a 'gun to Congress' head'.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said that Congress had to accept Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagahtbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate because Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) forced them. "What PM Modi said is right. All the major leaders of the Congress have been visiting Bihar. They never opened their mouth on this issue. The RJD forced them, and due to that, the Congress had to accept this," Kushwaha told ANI.

PM Modi Alleges 'Gundagardi' by RJD

Speaking of a rift within Mahagathbandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that RJD had stolen the Chief Minister's post from the Congress party, and the Mahagathbandhan was "forced" to announce Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face amid pressure.

Calling it "gundagardi" by the RJD, PM Modi highlighted how the NDA in turn has been working together, hand in hand for Bihar's development, whereas the Mahagathbandhan alliance might likely "break each other's heads" after the election. "Today, for Viksit Bihar, the whole NDA is together and moving forward, but on the other hand, Congress and RJD are fighting. Today I will tell you insider information. Just a day before nomination filing, behind closed doors, gundagardi (hooliganism) was happening. Congress did not want to have an RJD CM, but RJD did not leave the opportunity. They put a gun to Congress' head and stole the CM's post. They made sure of an announcement," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Bihar's Arrah.

PM Modi further claimed that the Congress is being sidelined by the RJD, alleging that their opinions were not taken into account for their manifesto, "Tejashwi ka Pran." "Congress was forcefully made to make the CM's announcement with a gun to their head. Brothers, the fight between RJD and Congress has increased a lot. Neither was the party heard for their manifesto, nor are they able to do good publicity. Before elections, problems have increased so much that after elections, they will break each other's heads. That is why one should remember always that these people can never do good for Bihar," he said.

PM Recalls 'Jungle Raaj' Era

The PM once again invoked the era of RJD's infamous "jungle raaj" and said it was defined by "katta, grirta, katuta, kusanskar, kushashan, and corruption."

Bihar's Electoral Battleground

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's VIP. Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)