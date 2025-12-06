SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP allies of being opponents of democracy who want a 'one-man rule'. He stressed the Constitution's importance, calling it a 'sanjeevani' and the guide for his PDA alliance, echoing similar concerns from Rahul Gandhi.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav joined the chorus of opposition leaders targeting the BJP and its allies. In a post on X, the SP leader alleged that the opponents of democracy are the ones who want to bring in a one-man rule. "The nation's slogan should be "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Samvidhaan." There should be no for or against when it comes to the Constitution. Everyone should be on one side, with one voice. The Constitution is not just a book; it is also the foundation. The most tragic thing for a democracy is that there is debate in Parliament about saving the Constitution, when the discussion should be about moving the country forward according to the Constitution. The crisis on the Constitution is actually a shadow of crisis over democracy. Those who want to weaken the Constitution want to weaken democracy, and the opponents of democracy are the ones who want to bring in a one-man rule," the SP leader posted.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the Country should run according to the constitution and not on personal whims. "The Constitution grants rights, and those who want to crush rights try to deny the Constitution. I have said this many times, and I'm saying it again today, the Constitution itself is the sanjeevani (life-giving herb). It holds the power to make the country good and to keep it good. The Constitution is the karma grantha (scripture of action) of democracy. That's why, for us, the Constitution is the karma grantha. The country should run on the Constitution, not on personal whims," he said.

Constitution is the guiding beacon of PDA

Akhilesh Yadav further claimed that the Constitution was the guide for the Pichda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak alliance that his party claims to champion. "The Constitution is the guiding beacon of PDA. Because it is the Constitution that ensures the dignity and honor of the individual. It is what saves PDA society from exploitation and oppression and metes out punishment to the exploiters. That's why the Constitution is the name of the last hope for those of us in PDA. The Constitution is our protective armor. The Constitution is our shield. If there is Constitution, there is security. If there is Constitution, there is strength. The Constitution is the true protector of the rights of 90% of the country's exploited, neglected, suffering, and deprived people. The Constitution is the greatest helper. That's why protecting the Constitution is a matter of life and death for PDA. For those who do not respect the Constitution, it is just a blank page," he said.

Need for 'Do or Die' movement to save Constitution

Taking a dig at the centre and the BJP the SP leader further said that justice would survive only if everyone gets equal opportunities. "The Constitution is the life-breath of democracy. Inactivating the Constitution means inactivating freedom. For those who want to rule by subjugating the Constitution, even the 'Amrit Kaal of Independence' is just an empty slogan. And finally, I just want to say that 'If the Constitution survives, justice will survive!' And justice will survive only then will everyone get equal respect, equal honor, equal opportunities; discrimination will end, and so will the feeling of division. That's why today, once again, there is a need for one more 'Do or Die' movement to save the Constitution," he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleges Constitution is under threat

Earlier, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described Babasaheb Ambedkar as a towering national figure whose ideas continue to guide India's democratic and social framework and alleged that the Constitution was under threat. "Ambedkar ji is an icon. He showed a path to the entire country, he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution...The Constitution of every Indian is under threat. We protect it, the citizens protect it," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a pioneering advocate of social empowerment, passed away on December 6, 1956. Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually to commemorate his contributions to nation-building, social justice and empowerment of marginalised communities. (ANI)