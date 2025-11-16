RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari called leader Rohini Acharya's decision to quit politics a 'family matter'. This follows her allegations that she was abused and ostracised for questioning the party's defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections.

RJD terms it a 'family matter'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari on Sunday said that RJD leader Rohini Acharya's decision to quit politics and disown her family is a family matter. Tiwari added that the party's top leadership will review the situation and respond later.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "This is a family matter. Members of the family will speak on this. The party's top leadership will see this matter. The election results have come out just now. But why did such results come, and what were the reasons, is something that will be reviewed. Only after that can we give a response. Everyone knows that Rohini ji set an example; everyone would want a daughter and sister like her..."

'Humiliated and abused': Rohini's explosive claims

His remarks came after Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she raised questions regarding the party's defeat in the recent Bihar Assembly elections. She sparked a firestorm with her explosive social media posts explaining the pain of being ostracised, of being made to feel worthless, the burden she carries.

In an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was "humiliated," "abused," and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper. Rohini, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, stood up for her rights and dignity. Her family and community expected her to compromise, but she refused to betray her values. The backlash was brutal - verbal abuse, physical threats, and ultimately, expulsion from her parental home.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her... I didn't compromise on my self-respect, didn't give up on truth... just because of this, I had to face insults. Yesterday, a daughter left her crying parents and siblings due to helplessness... she was forced to leave her parental home... she was made an orphan... I pray that none of you ever have to walk my path, and no house should have a daughter-sister like Rohini," she wrote.

Yadav family silent amid political developments

However, there has been no immediate response from the RJD or members of the Yadav family regarding Rohini's allegations. The comments come at a time when political developments in Bihar are drawing heightened public attention, as the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. (ANI)