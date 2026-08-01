Bilkees Ara, the 'Blood Woman of Jammu and Kashmir,' has donated blood for the 44th time. A mother of three and an ASHA worker, she is an inspiration across the region, urging people, especially women, to come forward for voluntary blood donation.

Bilkees Ara, popularly known as the "Blood Woman of Jammu and Kashmir," mother of three children, has set an inspiring example of selfless service by donating blood for the 44th time, reaffirming her commitment to saving lives through voluntary blood donation. Bilkees has become a symbol of compassion and humanity, inspiring people across the region, especially women, to come forward and donate blood regularly.

An ASHA health worker and a dedicated social activist, Bilkees Ara has devoted years to promoting voluntary blood donation. Her journey began after a personal family emergency, motivating her to ensure that no patient suffers due to a shortage of blood.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Today I donated my 44th unit of blood at Ujala Amandeep Hospital. I want to say that being a mother of three children, if I can come forward to donate blood, then my sisters and brothers who are still afraid and hesitant should also come forward."

A Personal Journey to Save Lives

"I still remember when my own son was ill in 2014. My first unit was given to my cousin on January 23, 2012, when she was struggling between life and death. I donated the first unit then; she needed 11 units at LD Hospital in Srinagar. They provided the rest for free, but I gave the first unit. I was also afraid then; I thought if they took my blood, maybe something would happen to me. I closed my eyes at LD and opened them at home. The next day, when I found out that because of my blood, my cousin's life was saved and everyone said, 'Bilqis saved her cousin's life,' I felt good hearing that," she added.

A Call to Action for Donors

Since then, she has been actively encouraging people to donate blood and dispelling myths associated with the life-saving act. She appealed to the public to become regular blood donors, saying that a single unit of blood can save several precious lives.

"I want there to be one blood donor in every household," she said, urging healthy individuals, particularly the youth, to participate in blood donation drives and support patients in need.

An Inspiring Legacy

Her remarkable achievement has earned widespread appreciation from health professionals, social organisations, and the public. Her dedication continues to inspire countless people across Jammu and Kashmir, proving that one person's commitment can make a lasting difference in society.

Her 44th blood donation is not only a personal milestone but also a powerful reminder of the importance of voluntary blood donation in strengthening healthcare and saving lives.