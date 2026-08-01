Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai announced Rs 20 lakh financial assistance each for the families of two migrant workers killed in a terrorist attack in Kulgam, J&K. He condemned the 'cowardly' and 'heart-wrenching' killing of the workers from the state.

Chhattisgarh CM Announces Rs 20 Lakh Aid

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of two migrant workers from the state who were killed in a terrorist attack in the Kellam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Addressing the media, Sai described the incident as "deeply painful and heart-wrenching" and strongly condemned the killing of the migrant workers, who had travelled to Kulgam for work. The victims were identified as Deepak Ratre from Sakti district and Bhupendra Bhaina from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district.

"There is tragic news for Chhattisgarh as terrorists have brutally murdered migrant workers from the state who had gone to work in Kulgam. This is deeply painful and heart-wrenching news. Among the victims, Deepak Ratre from Sakti district and Bhupendra Bhaina from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district were killed by the terrorists. We strongly condemn this act of terror. The Government of Chhattisgarh will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the families of each of the deceased," Sai said.

CM Condemns 'Cowardly' Attack

Taking to X, the CM on Friday condemned the incident, terming the attack "cowardly" and "heartbreaking." "The news of the tragic death of a labourer from Chhattisgarh in the cowardly terrorist attack in Kulgam, Kashmir, and the injury of another labourer is extremely heartbreaking," CM Sai posted.

The Chief Minister further assured that the state government is monitoring the situation and has issued directives to officials to ensure all possible assistance to the victims. "Appropriate treatment of the injured labourer is ongoing at the local hospital. Necessary instructions have been issued to the officials in this regard. The Chhattisgarh government stands with the affected families," he added.

Extending his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Chief Minister wrote, "Humble tribute to the deceased labourer and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured labourer."

Victim's Family Appeals for Support

Meanwhile, the family of deceased migrant worker Deepak Ratre has appealed to the government to bring back his mortal remains at the earliest and provide financial assistance to the bereaved family.

Deepak's brother Manoj Ratre said the family was informed about his death in the terror attack and urged the authorities to extend support to the family. "We received information that he was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. We request the government and administration to bring his mortal remains to our village and provide financial assistance to the family. He leaves behind a disabled younger brother and a widowed mother. We also request support for their future livelihood. Deepak had been working there as a labourer to support his family," he said. (ANI)