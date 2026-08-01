Heavy rain in Shimla led to the collapse of two trees, prompting Mayor Surinder Chauhan to demand emergency powers for local authorities. He stated the current lengthy approval process for removing hazardous trees is dangerous during the monsoon.

Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt normal life in Himachal Pradesh's capital on Saturday, with trees uprooted at two locations in Shimla city, prompting renewed concerns over the threat posed by hazardous trees during the ongoing monsoon season.

Speaking to ANI, Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the trees collapsed suddenly despite appearing healthy from the outside and called for emergency powers to allow local authorities to remove dangerous trees before they cause accidents. "Today we witnessed two trees falling suddenly. It was shocking because they appeared healthy, but such incidents highlight the need to identify and remove hazardous trees before they collapse," Chauhan said.

Mayor Calls for Emergency Powers

The mayor said there had been no loss of life or property in the incidents and that civic authorities had cleared the fallen trees and restored the affected roads. He, however, said the existing approval process for felling dangerous trees was too time-consuming, delaying preventive action.

"The present procedure is very lengthy. Permissions have to pass through multiple departments and committees. During the monsoon, such delays can prove dangerous. The government should empower local authorities to remove hazardous trees in emergency situations," Chauhan said.

He urged the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the Forest Department to act proactively by identifying and removing dry and vulnerable trees, particularly during the rainy season.

"We request the government to grant emergency powers so that dangerous trees can be removed immediately instead of waiting for lengthy approvals. This will help prevent accidents and provide timely relief to the public," he added.

IMD Forecasts Continued Monsoon Activity

The incidents came as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected continued monsoon activity during August. According to the IMD's latest seasonal outlook issued on August 1, rainfall is expected to remain above normal in parts of Chamba district and adjoining Lahaul areas during the month, while most other parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive below-normal rainfall. (ANI)