Rishi Sunak visited Delhi’s Bengali Sweet House with Sudha Murty and Swati Maliwal, enjoying chaat, lassi and tea before reportedly ordering rasmalai during his October 2026 visit.

Former Prime Minister of Britain Rishi Sunak has made a yummy halt in his visit to Delhi by taking a break from his international commitments in order to taste some popular Indian snacks and desserts. Sunak visited the famous Bengali Sweet House in the Bengali Market of the capital city along with his mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, a Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha, and Swati Maliwal, also a Member of Rajya Sabha.

Sunak tasted some popular dishes during his visit, including chaat, lassi, and tea. But what caught everybody's attention was Sunak's choice of dessert; according to reports, he enjoyed rasmalai, an Indian dessert famous for its softness and creamy preparation of milk.

This visit of Sunak has gained popularity through social media platforms where people could see him enjoying some Indian flavors during his visit to the capital city.

Why Did Rishi Sunak Visit Bengali Sweet House?

Rishi Sunak visited the capital city for attending the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which took place from October 13 to October 15. During his visit to Delhi, he found time to visit Bengali Sweet House, a famous place of Bengali Market related to traditional Indian sweets.

Video clips of his visit have gone viral on social media, depicting Sunak meeting Sudha Murty and Swati Maliwal. Varjesh Aggarwal, a partner in the institution, also uploaded videos on his Instagram account of the meeting between them along with video snippets of their welcome.

Varjesh Aggarwal referred to the event as a proud moment for the entire team. The institution was also referred to by him when he highlighted the rich history of Bengali Sweet House and how it has been providing the traditional taste since 1937.

The visit has brought some attention to the Delhi-based institution and its famous Indian snacks and sweet items, with reports of Rishi Sunak ordering rasmalai gaining some attention.

Rishi Sunak Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

The trip of Sunak to Delhi has also comprised a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the course of their meeting, Rishi Sunak congratulated PM Modi for serving the country for 25 years.

Connection Between Sunak and Sudha Murty's Family

Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, who is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, one of the co-founders of Infosys, and Sudha Murty. It meant that his meeting with Sudha Murty at Bengali Sweet House was also an occasion where he showcased his family connection.

While Sunak had a hectic schedule in New Delhi that consisted of various work and political meetings, he took time out to visit a sweet shop that showed his love for Indian cuisine.