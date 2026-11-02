A showroom employee allegedly pulled off a car theft by driving away with a Volkswagen worth over Rs 22 lakh from his workplace and managing to evade detection for more than a month.

A showroom employee allegedly pulled off a car theft by driving away with a Volkswagen worth over Rs 22 lakh from his workplace and managing to evade detection for more than a month. His alleged getaway came to an end after the stolen vehicle's GPS tracking system helped police track it down.

The accused, identified as Gajendra, allegedly drove the expensive car out of the showroom on the night of September 25. The theft remained unnoticed until the company conducted a routine stock verification exercise and discovered that the Volkswagen was missing.

A search operation was launched to locate the vehicle. The GPS tracking system installed in the car eventually provided police with a crucial breakthrough.

Investigating officer Omkar Singh said the tracking system enabled police to establish the vehicle's location. The stolen Volkswagen was eventually traced to an area near Ashima Mall on Narmadapuram Road.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the location and successfully recovered the vehicle, Singh said.

Gajendra, who worked at the showroom, was subsequently arrested in connection with the theft, police confirmed on Sunday.

Police dismiss claims about wife's luxury car obsession

The case also sparked speculation that Gajendra had allegedly stolen the expensive vehicle to fulfil his wife's fondness for travelling in luxury cars. However, police dismissed these reports, clarifying that there was no confirmation of such a motive.

Police also rejected claims that his wife was behind the wheel when police intercepted the vehicle.

According to police, Gajendra had access to vehicles and their keys as part of his showroom duties and allegedly exploited this access to steal the Volkswagen.

Investigators are now examining whether anyone else helped him execute the theft and whether his wife knew that the vehicle had allegedly been stolen.

Police are also trying to establish why Gajendra kept the stolen car instead of attempting to sell it.