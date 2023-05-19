Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'RIP Rs 2,000 note': Meme fest explodes on Twitter after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

    Unlike the November 2016 shock demonetisation when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be a legal tender till September 30.

    RIP Rs 2000 note Meme fest explodes on Twitter after RBI withdraws 2000 currency notes from circulation snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2023, 8:52 PM IST

    In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

    Unlike the November 2016 shock demonetisation when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be a legal tender till September 30.

    In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has asked banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect.

    Also read: 'Typical of our self-styled vishwaguru': Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

    While the RBI did not specify a limit for depositing the Rs 2,000 currency notes in bank accounts, exchange of a maximum of Rs 20,000 (10 notes of Rs 2,000) for other currency notes will be allowed at a time. The move comes amid concerns of the highest denomination notes being used to hoard black money.

    Meanwhile, a meme fest exploded on Twitter following this surprising announcement. Here's a look at some of the memes that went viral:

    The RBI had stopped printing Rs 2,000 notes in 2018-19 and the notes were rarely in circulation.

    The Rs 2,000 denomination bank note was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes in circulation at that time.

    The RBI said it has also been observed that Rs 2,000 denomination note is not commonly used for transactions. Further, the stock of bank notes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public, it added.

    "In view of the above, and in pursuance of the 'Clean Note Policy' of the Reserve Bank of India, it has been decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation," the RBI said.

    The bank notes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender, it added. The central bank has asked the public to deposit Rs 2,000 bank notes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch.

    "Members of the public are encouraged to utilise the time up to September 30, 2023 to deposit and/or exchange the Rs 2,000 bank notes," the central bank said.

    Deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, that is, without restrictions and subject to extant instructions and other applicable statutory provisions, it said.

    "In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes into bank notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023," the RBI said.

    To complete the exercise in a time-bound manner and to provide adequate time to the members of public, the RBI has asked all banks to provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 bank notes until September 30, 2023.

    Also, the facility for exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes up to the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time shall also be provided at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having Issue Departments from May 23, 2023.

    As per the RBI, about 89 per cent of the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes were issued prior to March 2017 and are at the end of their estimated life span of 4-5 years.

    The total value of such banknotes in circulation has declined from Rs 6.73 lakh crore at its peak as on March 31, 2018 (37.3 per cent of notes in circulation) to Rs 3.62 lakh crore constituting only 10.8 per cent of notes in circulation as on March 31, 2023.

    In January 2014, the RBI announced withdrawal from circulation all bank notes issued prior to 2005.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 8:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Typical of our self-styled vishwaguru Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes snt

    'Typical of our self-styled vishwaguru': Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

    MH60R chopper Romeo undertakes maiden sea landing on INS Kolkata to boost India's anti-submarine warfare capability snt

    'Romeo' undertakes maiden sea landing on INS Kolkata; to boost India's anti-submarine warfare capability

    RBI asks banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect; check details AJR

    RBI asks banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect; check details

    Will Congress implement five guarantees in Karnataka or will they add 'conditions apply' clause snt

    Will Congress implement five guarantees in Karnataka or will they add 'conditions apply' clause?

    Amid soaring temperature, Kerala likely to receive heavy rains for next five days: IMD anr

    Amid soaring temperature, Kerala likely to receive heavy rains for next five days: IMD

    Recent Stories

    Typical of our self-styled vishwaguru Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes snt

    'Typical of our self-styled vishwaguru': Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

    Ayushmann Khurrana posts emotional throwback birthday post after father, Pandit P Khurrana passes away ADC

    Ayushmann Khurrana posts emotional throwback birthday post after father, Pandit P Khurrana passes away

    RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation: Top 7 must-know details AJR

    RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation: Top 7 must-know details

    MH60R chopper Romeo undertakes maiden sea landing on INS Kolkata to boost India's anti-submarine warfare capability snt

    'Romeo' undertakes maiden sea landing on INS Kolkata; to boost India's anti-submarine warfare capability

    Shah Rukh Khan, Sameer Wankhede's chat leaked, check it out here ADC

    Shah Rukh Khan, Sameer Wankhede's chat leaked, check it out here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon