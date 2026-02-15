Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, suggesting a 'matured' LoP is useful for Parliament. His comments came while remembering Sushma Swaraj and amid controversy over Gandhi's remarks and a privilege motion.

Rijiju's 'Matured LoP' Jab at Rahul Gandhi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that a "matured" LoP can help ensure the smooth functioning of the House and enrich parliamentary democracy. "A matured Leader of Opposition can be very useful in smooth functioning of the house and in enriching parliamentary democracy," Rijiju posted on X.

The Union Minister made these remarks while paying homage to the late Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary. "Remembering late Sushma Swaraj ji, Former Foreign Minister, & Leader of Opposition. A woman endowed with powerful oratory, the living symbol of sensitivity and service -- on the birth anniversary of the revered Sushma Swaraj ji, countless salutations to her. Her memory and her ideals will forever continue to guide us," Rijiju added.

Chaos Over Gandhi's Remarks in Lok Sabha

His remarks come as the first phase of the budget session witnessed huge chaos with LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attempting to quote from a memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. Moreover, Gandhi's comments on the 'Epstein Files' and the India-US interim trade agreement in the Lok Sabha invited criticism from the ruling BJP, which claimed that the Congress leader's allegations were "baseless".

Government Drops Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Friday, Rijiju said the government has decided to drop its proposed Motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said the Centre withdrew the motion after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moved a Substantive Motion in the House against the LoP. He further said that once the Substantive Motion is admitted, the government will consult the Speaker to decide whether the matter should be referred to the Privilege Committee, the Ethics Committee, or taken up directly in the House for discussion.

Rijiju said, "The government had decided to move a Motion. Rahul Gandhi violated rules and mentioned an unpublished book in an illegal manner; he also mentioned several things in his Budget speech - 'country sold out' and other nonsense for the PM. There are several issues over which we wanted to give him a notice. Private Member Nishikant Dubey has brought a Substantive Motion, so for now, we are dropping the Motion that the Government was going to bring."

Rahul Gandhi Challenges BJP

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday challenged the BJP-led Central government to "bring a privilege motion" against him, asserting his commitment to fighting for farmers. His remarks came after Rijiju said on Wednesday that BJP members in the Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements". (ANI)