Priyanka Gandhi stated Rahul Gandhi's predictions on natural gas supply disruptions came true as the govt invoked the EC Act. SP's Dimple Yadav also criticized the BJP govt, calling the energy insecurity a result of their policies.

The current disruptions in the natural gas supply chain has proven that the previous statements of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have "proven to be true," Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said on Tuesday. "Many times it has happened that what Rahul ji has said has come true," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament when asked about the current pooling of natural gas resources.

The statement by the Congress MP followed after the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) was invoked by the Government to safeguard the domestic energy market. According to the Petroleum Ministry, the government has issued a control order directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximize the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool to ensure an uninterrupted supply of cooking gas across the country.

Opposition Slams Government Over Energy Crisis

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also echoed a similar sentiment, saying that "the government is failing to show the seriousness toward energy that it should have." "This government is being run at the behest of America. If America says take this oil, they will take it, and if it says don't take oil from a place, they won't. In the end, the insecurity that the country is facing is solely because of the BJP," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Earlier Warning

Earlier on March 5, Rahul Gandhi had said that "stormy seas lie ahead", with India's oil supplies being under threat. He said that under such a crisis, the silence of the Prime Minister proves how India's "strategic autonomy" has been surrendered by a compromised PM. "The world has entered a volatile phase. Stormy seas lie ahead. India's oil supplies are under threat, with more than 40% of our imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is even worse for LPG and LNG. The conflict has reached our backyard, with an Iranian warship sunk in the Indian Ocean. Yet the Prime Minister has said nothing," Gandhi wrote on X.

Government Details Supply Measures

The Petroleum Ministry stated that the invocation of the Act has established a clear priority list for natural gas distribution to manage current supply constraints. Under this new mandate, there is a 100% assured supply of domestic piped gas for homes and CNG for vehicles. Other sectors will face calibrated supply caps based on their previous six-month average consumption.(ANI)