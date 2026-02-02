Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Rahul Gandhi's Parliament statement as a "conspiracy to defame India." He urged responsible speech on national security and demanded an apology from Congress for land lost to China in 1959 and 1962.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, criticised Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement inside Parliament, and said that it was a "well-planned conspiracy to defame India" and that leaders should speak responsibly on matters of national security.

He said the Congress party should apologise for the land China occupied during their rule in 1959 and 1962, and asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, there is no question of even an inch of India's border being compromised. "This is a well-planned conspiracy to defame India... They should speak responsibly about the country's security... The Congress party should apologise for the land China occupied during their rule in 1959, 1962... Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, there is no question of even an inch of our border being compromised," he said.

Emphasising that national security is extremely important, Rijiju said one should not play with national security by speaking the language of anti-India elements or turn it into a political weapon to make damaging statements in Parliament, adding that all matters related to national interest must be taken seriously. "National security is very important. Don't play with national security by speaking the language of anti-India elements. Don't make the national security issue a political weapon, an instrument to make some kind of damaging statement in the parliament. We must take serious note of all matters related to the national interest...," he said.

Standoff in Lok Sabha

The remarks came amid sharp exchanges in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day during the motion of thanks on the President's Address in the Budget session after Gandhi attempted to quote from a magazine article that cited excerpts from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, referring to the Doklam standoff with China.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) objected to the Leader of Opposition's attempt to read from the unpublished memoir, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stating that material from an unpublished book could not be quoted in the House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla upheld the objection, ruling that unpublished material could not be read out.

The standoff led to repeated disruptions in the House, with opposition members demanding that Gandhi be allowed to speak, while treasury bench members insisted that parliamentary rules be followed. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav later supported Gandhi, saying the issue relating to China was sensitive and warranted discussion. The standoff continued for nearly 30 minutes, with disruptions from both sides, as the ruling party maintained that the opposition could not read from an unpublished article or book. Further, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also intervened during the exchange as the House remained divided over the issue, before the proceedings moved ahead amid continued interruption. (ANI)