Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition's no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, stating Birla showed restraint unlike Somnath Chatterjee. He accused Congress of disruptive behaviour, which harms smaller parties' speaking time.

Rijiju Defends Speaker, Slams Opposition's Conduct

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday criticised the opposition over the no-confidence motion filed against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, drawing a comparison with former Speaker Somnath Chatterjee. In an interview with ANI, Rijiju said that the Speaker's role is to conduct proceedings, facilitate government business, and give opposition MPs an opportunity to speak. He noted that during a recent protest inside the Speaker's chamber, Birla demonstrated restraint, whereas Somnath Chatterjee might have suspended all involved. "The Speaker's job is to run proceedings, enable government business, and give opposition MPs a chance to speak... The way they entered the Speaker's chamber and staged their demonstration, our Speaker, Om Birla, showed restraint and softness. Had Somnath Chatterjee been the Speaker, he might have suspended everyone," Rijiju said.

This follows the no-confidence motion against Birla, submitted by Congress MPs on February 9, with support from the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has yet to announce its stance, while Congress leaders continue discussions with other parties. Further, Kiren Rijiju accused opposition MPs of disruptive conduct, including throwing papers and displaying banners, which he said mainly came from the Congress. He added that while the Samajwadi Party also disrupts proceedings, their leaders can be reasoned with. He emphasised that the government can maintain cordial relations with parties such as the Samajwadi Party, TMC, and DMK, but smaller opposition MPs often lose speaking time because of Rahul Gandhi's behaviour, limiting their ability to raise constituency issues. "The Parliament that is prevented from running, where papers are thrown or banners are used to disrupt, is largely the work of Congress. Samajwadi also does it, but they can be reasoned with... We can work cordially with the leaders of Samajwadi Party, TMC and even DMK... Smaller opposition parties and MPs lose time to speak due to Rahul Gandhi's behaviour... They are unable to raise their constituency's issues," Rijiju added.

Allegations of Verbal Abuse in Speaker's Chamber

On February 11, following the submission of a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by opposition MPs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that Congress members entered the Speaker's chamber and verbally abused him. Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said the Speaker was "deeply hurt" by the incident and that he had personally spoken to him. He also referenced a dispute in the House over speaking privileges. He said that after the Speaker issued a ruling, it was allegedly not followed. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi stated he did not need anyone's permission to speak and would speak as he wished. (ANI)