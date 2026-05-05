Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress and TMC leaders for using "foul language" against PM Modi, calling it a sign of "arrogance & ignorance." He asserted that the nation trusts the PM and targeting him leads to a fall in one's political graph.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed leaders from the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that they have been using "foul language" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said such remarks reflect "arrogance and ignorance."

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In a post on X, Rijiju said, "The Co ngress, and TMC leaders have used foul languages against PM Modi Ji. They think that abusing PM would make them popular not realizing that it smacks of arrogance & ignorance! I've observed, 7-8 Congress leaders don't even have basic manners. The nation trust Modi Ji."

Along with the post, he reshared a snippet from his April 28 interview with ANI, reiterating his stance on the political impact of criticism directed at the Prime Minister. "Prime Minister Modi's wave has reached every corner of the ground. Whoever targets Modi ji will see their political graph falling. People don't like whoever targets or abuses Modi ji," Rijiju had said.

The Congress, and TMC leaders have used foul languages against PM Modi Ji. They think that abusing PM would make them popular not realizing that it smacks of arrogance & ignorance ! I've observed, 7-8 Congress leaders don't even have basic manners. The nation trust Modi Ji. https://t.co/AMS7H8P8cX — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 5, 2026

BJP's Election Performance

His remarks come in the backdrop of the BJP's strong performance in the recent Assembly elections, including a landmark victory in West Bengal, where the party significantly expanded its footprint. According to Election Commission data, the BJP secured 206 seats, a sharp jump from 77 seats in the previous Assembly polls.

PM Modi on Election Results

Addressing party workers during victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the election results reflected the people's preference for stability amid global uncertainty. "While people were voting, a whole host of incidents were unfolding around the world. War sirens were blaring everywhere. An atmosphere of instability and chaos prevailed... Yet, at that moment, the people of India were voting for stability," he said.

Referring to the situation in West Bengal, Modi also highlighted the peaceful conduct of elections. "For the first time, not a single innocent citizen lost their life in election violence... it was not fear, but democracy that triumphed," he said.

He further urged political workers to move forward constructively. "The focus should be on change, not revenge... let's end this endless cycle of violence once and for all," the Prime Minister added.

The BJP's performance in West Bengal marks a significant political shift in a state historically dominated by the Congress, Left parties, and later the TMC. (ANI)