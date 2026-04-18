Union Minister Kiren Rijiju heavily criticized the Congress, calling them 'anti-women' for celebrating the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. He stated their intentions have been exposed and that they will not be forgiven.

'Congress and its allies are anti-women': Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress leaders for celebrating the non-passage of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying that "Congress and its allies have established that they are anti-women."

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"If the Congress is celebrating over not granting the rights that should have been given to the women of India, then nothing could be more tragic than this... The women of India will never forgive the Congress and the opposition... The Home Minister said in the House that if you have technical difficulties, we are ready for amendments, if you want it in writing, we are also ready to give it in writing... The intention of the Congress was clear that women should not get reservations... The Congress has been exposed. We will ensure that women get their rights. The Congress Party and its allies have established that they are anti-women... They cannot wash away their sins with words. The women of the country will never forgive the Congress and their allies," Rijiju told reporters on Friday.

Bill fails to get 2/3 majority in Lok Sabha

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha, with the opposition parties voting against it.In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division."The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said. (ANI)