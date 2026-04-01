Union Minister Kiren Rijiju countered Congress's Jairam Ramesh after 73 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs sought CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal. Rijiju asserted that India's constitutional authorities will not be intimidated by such actions.

Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday hit back at Congress MP Jairam Ramesh after seventy-three opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a fresh notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Union Minister noted that India has a robust democracy and an independent judiciary. In response to Ramesh's post, Rijiju said, "Why are you troubling Hon'ble MPs? Everyone knows that Constitutional Authorities will not be allowed to be intimidated by abusing the position of privileges. India has robust democracy because we've independent judiciary, credible constitutional bodies & vibrant polity." Why are you troubling Hon’ble MPs ? Everyone knows that Constitutional Authorities will not be allowed to be intimidated by abusing the position of privileges. India has robust democracy because we've independent judiciary, credible constitutional bodies & vibrant polity. https://t.co/MrpjSSrUAV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 24, 2026

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Opposition MPs seek CEC's removal

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that seventy-three opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a fresh notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Notice cites 'proven misbehaviour'

In a post on X, Ramesh stated that the notice signed by 73 MPs for the removal of the CEC on the grounds of "proven misbehaviour" was moved under Article 324(5) read with Article 124(4) of the Constitution, along with Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. He said that nine specific charges against the CEC have been documented in detail in the notice submitted by opposition MPs.

"73 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have just submitted to its Secretary General a fresh Notice of Motion for presenting an Address to the President of India praying for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, on the ground of proven misbehaviour constituted by acts and omissions committed on and after 15 March 2026," Ramesh said.

He further alleged that the charges "cannot be denied or whitewashed away", adding, "His continuation is an assault on the Constitution. It is an absolute disgrace that the man continues to be in office to do the bidding of the PM and HM."

Earlier in March, a similar notice was submitted to remove Gyanesh Kumar under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, read with Article 124(4), Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. It was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker. (ANI)