The mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape victim has claimed that several political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), approached them with offers to contest the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, but said they firmly rejected all such proposals, asserting that their fight is only for justice and not political power.

Speaking to reporters, the victim's mother alleged that political parties attempted to lure them with money and political positions following the death of their daughter. "They offered us Rs 4 crore, but what we have lost, I think even God himself can never fill that irreparable loss," she said.

Parties Offered Money and Political Positions

She claimed, "Both of us have been offered by the political parties. TMC had offered from the very beginning, they offered to join politics, and offered money. But unfortunately, we did not agree with this proposal. When my daughter was killed, she received lots of pain and called her mother. But I did not do anything for her. I have not received any advantages. I only want justice," the victim's mother added.

Accuses State Government of Corruption

Accusing the state government of being responsible for her daughter's death, she alleged, "I think due to the corruption by this TMC government, I have lost my daughter."

Family Vows to Shun Politics

The victim's mother denied entering politics or participating in elections. "We will never contest for any political party. Even if we don't go to the polling booth to cast our vote. All the parties have requested to contest the poll, but we just rejected the proposal. We cast our vote in 2021, taking our daughter. But we don't go to the booth again. Because my daughter is no more, so what will I do with this?"

She also claimed that the BJP had made a similar offer, "Suvendu Adhikari offered both of us to contest the election, but we immediately rejected. We always speak the truth. We never do politics, and that is why we always go for the truth."

Background of the Case

On August 9, 2024, the second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College. (ANI)