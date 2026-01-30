The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim seeks a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise concerns over the trial and CBI probe. The family alleges procedural lapses and dissatisfaction with the investigation so far.

The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim on Friday said that the family wants to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise concerns over the investigation and the trial process, alleging that justice has not been delivered so far.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters in Barrackpore's Panihati area, the victim's father said they have already spoken to BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharjee, who assured them of facilitating a meeting with the Union Home Minister. "We have talked to BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharjee. He assured us that we would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We invited Mr Bhattacharjee on 9th February for my daughter's birthday. He said he may come if he is in Kolkata. He is very busy now for election purposes," he said.

'We Don't Accept This Trial'

Expressing dissatisfaction with the trial, the father alleged procedural lapses and a lack of transparency in the court proceedings. "We must be optimistic. We have fallen far behind because only one person has been found guilty, and a trial has been held. Our lawyer has not given permission to move the court. Seema Pahuja, the CBI investigating officer, also stated that at the time we were not permitted into the courtroom. The hearing was conducted in a closed-door room. The witness's testimony was also contradictory. If we are allowed to enter the courtroom, then we could have rectified or raised the issues. So we don't accept this trial. We think there was were no trial at all," he said.

'CBI Is Not Working Properly'

He further said that if given the opportunity to meet Amit Shah, the family would raise serious concerns about the CBI's functioning. "If you get a chance to meet Amit Shah, we would like to tell him that CBI is not working properly. We will nab the culprit. If they assist us, our fighting will be easier. That's it, nothing else. We also want to raise the issue of corruption in the state. In every sector, there is corruption, and my daughter's death is the consequence of this," he added.

Mother Alleges Parties Offered Money, Election Tickets

Meanwhile, in another development, the mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape victim alleged that several political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), had approached the family with offers to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, which they rejected.

Speaking to reporters, the victim's mother said, "They offered us Rs 4 crore, but what we have lost, I think even God himself can never fill that irreparable loss."

She further alleged, "Both of us have been offered by the political parties. TMC had offered from the very beginning: to join politics and to offer money. But unfortunately, we did not agree with this proposal. When my daughter was killed, she received lots of pain and called her mother. But I did not do anything for her. I have not received any advantages. I only want justice." Accusing the state government of responsibility, she said, "I think due to the corruption by this TMC government, I have lost my daughter."

On August 9, 2024, the second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College. (ANI)