RG Kar rape-murder case: Junior doctors hold 12-hour nationwide hunger strike

The ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal, sparked by the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has now entered its 11th day. The protest, which began to demand justice for a postgraduate trainee who was brutally raped and murdered two months ago, has intensified, with another doctor recently admitted to the hospital.

Despite meetings between the agitating doctors and representatives of the West Bengal government, discussions have proven inconclusive, leading the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to declare a dawn-to-dusk hunger strike on Tuesday (October 15).

In solidarity, the Junior Doctors' Network of the IMA has called for a 12-hour hunger strike from 6 am to 6 pm at all medical colleges and hospitals across the country. The IMA has urged all office bearers and resident doctors nationwide to participate in this fast. The murder of their colleague has not only triggered protests within the state but has resonated across the nation, highlighting the pressing need for a safer working environment for medical professionals.

The demands of the junior doctors extend beyond justice for their murdered colleague; they are also calling for the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam. The national president of IMA, RV Asokan, visited the fasting junior doctors to address their concerns, urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take swift action to resolve the crisis without delay.

Among those participating in the fast in Kolkata are Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, Anustup Mukhopadhyay from Kolkata Medical College, Arnab Mukhopadhyay from SSKM Hospital, Pulastha Acharya from NRS Medical College, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra from KPC Medical College.

The protest has also seen participation from Parichoy Panda of Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan and Alolika Ghorui from Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, bringing the total number of doctors on an indefinite fast to ten, including two from North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri.

A crucial meeting on Monday involving representatives from 12 doctors' associations and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at Swasthya Bhavan ended without resolution. Sources indicate that the state government has been hesitant to establish a timeline to address the issues raised.

The absence of Health Secretary NS Nigam at the meeting was a point of contention, with doctors urging the Chief Secretary to engage directly with the fasting medics. Dr. Kaushik Chaki, president of the West Bengal Doctors' Forum, expressed disappointment, saying, "The meeting was unproductive. We requested the state government to send someone, preferably the highest-ranking official, to engage with the young doctors who are fasting. However, the Chief Secretary indicated that he could not provide any deadlines."

