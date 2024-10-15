Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD issues yellow alert in Maharashtra: Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall expected

    IMD issues yellow alert in Maharashtra: Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall expected
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several regions in Maharashtra, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and varying levels of rainfall over the next few days. This weather advisory comes with a warning for residents to stay cautious, especially in areas prone to sudden weather changes.

    According to the IMD, the alert covers key districts including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Nanded, Latur, and Osmanabad. These areas are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are also predicted, which could lead to temporary disruptions in daily life.

    Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges closed; IT companies asked to implement WFH

    In addition to these regions, the IMD has specifically warned that Sangli and Sholapur may experience thunderstorms coupled with heavy rainfall. This could raise the risk of flash floods, particularly in low-lying areas, and may lead to temporary waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Residents are advised to avoid waterlogged areas and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

    Furthermore, isolated thunderstorms with lightning have also been predicted for the districts of Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal. Although the intensity of rainfall in these regions is expected to be moderate, the risk posed by thunderstorms and lightning remains significant, with potential hazards to both people and property.

    In Mumbai, today's weather will feature a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures fluctuating between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius. There is a likelihood of moderate rain or thunderstorms throughout the day, which could impact traffic and outdoor activities. The IMD has urged residents to carry umbrellas and exercise caution while commuting.

    Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reported that the water levels in Mumbai's seven major reservoirs, which provide drinking water to the city, have reached 97.85% of their total capacity. As of Monday morning, the combined water stock across these lakes stands at 14.16 lakh million litres, ensuring adequate water supply for the city.

    Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Maximize your savings with Rs 12.3 lakh interest in 5 years

    Mumbai relies on its water supply from reservoirs including Upper and Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar. These lakes are critical to meeting the city's water needs, especially during the monsoon season.

