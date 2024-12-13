RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case: Court grants bail to former principal Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata court grants bail to former principal and police officer in the RG Kar Hospital doctor rape-murder case. CBI missed the 90-day chargesheet deadline. Learn more about the controversial case and the allegations of delayed investigation and financial irregularities.

A court in West Bengal's Kolkata on Friday granted bail to RG Kar Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former police officer Abhijit Mondal in connection with the doctor rape-murder case. As the CBI was unable to file the chargesheet within the allotted 90 days, the Sealdah Court granted bail to Abhijit Mondal, the former officer in charge of Tala police station, and Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College.

After a trainee doctor was discovered dead in the chest department auditorium at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital on August 10, Sandip Ghosh was taken into custody. On the intervening night of August 9–10, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is accused of raping and killing the doctor.

Sandip Ghosh was also under scanner in the case for alleged delay in the probe. In between, the Calcutta High Court ordered a probe into alleged financial irregularities in hospital during his tenure. The High Court's ruling followed a plea filed by Akhtar Ali, the facility's former deputy superintendent, who asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into many allegations of financial impropriety at the institute when Ghosh was its principal.

From February 2021 to September 2023, Ghosh oversaw RG Kar Medical College as its principal. In October of last year, he was moved from RG Kar, but within a month, he mysteriously returned to that role. He was posted as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital within hours of his resignation in August this year, but was subsequently asked to go on an indefinite leave in the wake of the High Court's objection to his appointment and massive protests.

