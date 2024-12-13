RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case: Court grants bail to former principal Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata court grants bail to former principal and police officer in the RG Kar Hospital doctor rape-murder case. CBI missed the 90-day chargesheet deadline.  Learn more about the controversial case and the allegations of delayed investigation and financial irregularities.

RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case: Court grants bail to former principal Sandip Ghosh gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

A court in West Bengal's Kolkata on Friday granted bail to RG Kar Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former police officer Abhijit Mondal in connection with the doctor rape-murder case. As the CBI was unable to file the chargesheet within the allotted 90 days, the Sealdah Court granted bail to Abhijit Mondal, the former officer in charge of Tala police station, and Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College.

After a trainee doctor was discovered dead in the chest department auditorium at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital on August 10, Sandip Ghosh was taken into custody. On the intervening night of August 9–10, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is accused of raping and killing the doctor.

Sandip Ghosh was also under scanner in the case for alleged delay in the probe. In between, the Calcutta High Court ordered a probe into alleged financial irregularities in hospital during his tenure. The High Court's ruling followed a plea filed by Akhtar Ali, the facility's former deputy superintendent, who asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into many allegations of financial impropriety at the institute when Ghosh was its principal.

From February 2021 to September 2023, Ghosh oversaw RG Kar Medical College as its principal. In October of last year, he was moved from RG Kar, but within a month, he mysteriously returned to that role. He was posted as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital within hours of his resignation in August this year, but was subsequently asked to go on an indefinite leave in the wake of the High Court's objection to his appointment and massive protests.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Middle East crisis: 77 Indians evacuated from Syria, MEA in contact with nationals in other countries (WATCH) snt

Middle East crisis: 77 Indians evacuated from Syria, MEA in contact with nationals in other countries (WATCH)

Opinion Chitradurga The Epicenter of India's Missile Defense with Voronezh Radar AJR

Opinion | Chitradurga: The Epicenter of India's Missile Defense with Voronezh Radar

Actor Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Rs 1.94 crore GONE! Senior citizen held under 'digital arrest' for days; Here's what happened gcw

Rs 1.94 crore GONE! Senior citizen held under 'digital arrest' for days; Here's what happened

MP SHOCKER! Couple whose kids gifted piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra found hanging anr

MP SHOCKER! Couple whose kids gifted piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra found hanging

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Parliament pays solemn tribute to 2001 Sansad attack heroes AJR

(PHOTOS) Parliament pays solemn tribute to 2001 Sansad attack heroes

Quanex, Himax, Broadcom And More: 5 Stocks Retail Is Most Bullish About On Stocktwits Ahead Of Friday’s Trading Session

Quanex, Himax, Broadcom And More: 5 Stocks Retail Is Most Bullish About On Stocktwits Ahead Of Friday’s Trading Session

TVS iQube electric scooter: Chance to get up to 100% cashback; Check AMAZING offer gcw

TVS iQube electric scooter: Chance to get up to 100% cashback; Check AMAZING offer

Middle East crisis: 77 Indians evacuated from Syria, MEA in contact with nationals in other countries (WATCH) snt

Middle East crisis: 77 Indians evacuated from Syria, MEA in contact with nationals in other countries (WATCH)

Christmas 2024: 5 Must-Try recipes for a delicious festive feast NTI

Christmas 2024: 5 Must-Try recipes for a delicious festive feast

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon