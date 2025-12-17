The Supreme Court has transferred its suo moto case on the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder to the Calcutta High Court for monitoring. It also ordered the CBI to hand over its investigation status report to the deceased victim's parents.

The Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of the suo moto case it had initiated to monitor the investigation and other issues, including the formation of a National Task Force (NTF) in connection with the rape of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, to the Calcutta High Court.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma has also directed that a copy of the status report of the investigation carried out by the CBI in the matter be handed over to the parents of the deceased victim, after the counsel representing them, Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy, sought the same. The bench verbally noted that it's better for the Calcutta High Court to take up these issues, as it is already monitoring the matter. "It's better for the High Court to monitor and do things", the bench said.

Victim's Father Alleges Lapses in Investigation

Earlier, on Sunday, the victim's father expressed concerns over delays in the investigation and alleged administrative lapses. Discussing the status of the CBI investigation, he said the probe into the case remains incomplete despite repeated assurances. He stated, "The lower Court had asked for details, after which CBI submitted a status report. In the report, they say the same thing as before: it is a larger conspiracy in which they have arrested Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal. It has been three months since the Director kept saying they would file the chargesheet, but they haven't done so yet. We have collected many clues."

Furthermore, he alleged that the local police mishandled the case from the beginning. "The CBI is not putting it forward. We have asked it to be presented before the Court. Tala PS Police had received information about this case much before and moved the body from the incident site to the seminar room," he stated.

Background of the Incident

Meanwhile, the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. (ANI)