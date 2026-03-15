Mani Shankar Aiyar hit back at BJP's "child of Macaulay" jibe, questioning PM Modi's linguistic skills. He clarified his "neech" remark meant "low-minded" and accused the PM of rising to power by "peddling lies" about his past.

Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their "child of Macaulay" remarks directed at him for speaking English. Speaking at Kanodia College in Jaipur in an event, Aiyar said, "They (BJP leaders) claim that I am a descendant of Macaulay because I speak English... But does PM Modi know Tamil? Why not? So, whose descendant does that make him?"

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Clarifies 'Neech Kism Ka Aadmi' Remark

Referring to a past controversy, he clarified his remarks about the Prime Minister and alleged that his comments had been misrepresented. "He verbally attacked me, using such vile language, by claiming that I called him 'Neech' (low-born)... I said he is a 'Neech Kism Ka Aadmi' (low-minded individual)... they do this specifically because I am a Brahmin," he added.

Questions PM Modi's Background and Rise to Power

Aiyar also rejected allegations that he had questioned PM Modi's background as a tea seller. "He alleges that I said a tea-seller could not become Prime Minister. I did not say that he could not become Prime Minister because he was a tea-seller."

Explaining his earlier remarks, Aiyar said his criticism was related to what he described as a lack of historical awareness. "What I said was: how can a person who does not know that Alexander the Great never reached Pataliputra, or that Nalanda lies in India while Taxila is in Pakistan, step into the role of Prime Minister succeeding Jawaharlal Nehru?" he said.

Alleging that PM Modi rose politically by "peddling lies and spreading false rumours," Aiyar said, "PM Modi himself claimed that he is a tea seller; yet, we later discovered that in his hometown, Vadnagar, no railway platform had even been constructed till 1973... Thus, by peddling such falsehoods and spreading such baseless rumours, he managed to elevate himself to the office of Prime Minister. "

Criticises PM's Role in Ram Mandir Inauguration

The Congress leader also criticised the Prime Minister for attending the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, arguing that the head of government should remain religiously neutral. "Our Prime Minister is personally inaugurating the Ram Temple, leaving all the Shankaracharyas aside. Is this secular? The Prime Minister of India should not have any religion," Aiyar said.

Slams 'Love Jihad' and Communalisation

During the event, Aiyar also pushed back against the BJP's stance on issues such as triple talaq and alleged "love jihad", describing them as political constructs. "Can there be some jihad in love? Jihad is an act of revenge. The purpose of love can never be revenge. Who is linking love and jihad except the people of the BJP," he said.

The Congress leader further argued that the political discourse in the country had increasingly targeted minorities. "He has spoken such disparaging things about Muslims, or made such insinuations, that our country today has become communalised," he said.

'India's Identity is its Diversity'

Emphasising India's civilisational continuity, Aiyar said the country's identity lies in its diversity. "India is indeed very ancient, and our civilisation has endured for 5,000 to 8,000 years. It is a nation the British never fully understood," he said.

Highlighting the country's demographic diversity, Aiyar noted that Hindus form the majority while minorities constitute a significant section of the population. "There are about 20 crore Muslims and around five crore people from other faiths. This is Bharatvarsh. If we try to define it solely as a 'Hindu nation' and portray Muslims as enemies, India cannot survive on that foundation," he said.

Aiyar added that attempts to equate nationality with religion contradict India's constitutional principles. "Whether viewed through religion or culture, this country is defined by immense diversity, and that diversity is our identity," he said. (ANI)