Telangana CM Revanth Reddy vowed to protect the 4% minority reservation and embraced being called 'Revanthuddin' by a BJP leader. He also announced that his government will introduce an act to curb hate speech in the upcoming Assembly session.

Commitment to 4% Minority Reservation

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday reaffirmed his government's commitment to safeguarding the 4 per cent reservation for minorities in the state, asserting that the Congress has always supported the community whenever their needs arose. Addressing a gathering in Nizamabad, Reddy said, "We are working hard to save 4% reservation for the minorities, which we provided earlier. Whenever Muslims wanted anything, Congress fulfilled it. We made a muslim President of India, Congress made 7 Muslim Chief Ministers. Without being an MLA or MLC, we made Azharuddin a minister, and very soon we are going give him the MLC post. We have given minorities their right in the party."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'I Accept Revanthuddin Happily'

Responding to BJP leader Ramchander Rao's reference to him as "Revanthuddin," the Chief Minister said he accepts the name without objection, emphasising inclusivity across communities. "Today, if any Muslim brother calls me Revanthuddin, I will accept it happily. BJP Ramchander Rao, you called me Revanthuddin. I don't have any problem; it might be Revanth Goud, Revanth Madiga (SC), Revanth Muidraj, Revanth Singh or Revanthuddin. I don't have any objection," CM Reddy said.

New Act to Curb Hate Speech

Earlier today, CM Reddy said the state government will bring an act to curb hate speech in the upcoming Assembly session. The Chief Minister emphasised that stringent laws should be enforced to prevent hate speech and maintain peace and tranquillity in the country, according to an official CMO release.

Challenge to BJP and Amit Shah

Participating in a programme in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the Congress party fought for the country's independence and that the role of the Jamiat organisation in the country's development, with the participation of majority and minority communities, was commendable. Thanking the organisation for its support in his election from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency and during the state assembly elections, the CM dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to come to power in Telangana in the next elections. "It was the BRS that helped the BJP increase its vote share in the Lok Sabha elections."

The CM remembered the support he received from Hindus and Muslims in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress MPs, including him, fought alongside Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi against PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)