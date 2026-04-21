Telangana CM Revanth Reddy vowed to repair the Kaleshwaram project and punish those responsible for irregularities. He accused BRS leader Harish Rao of seeking BJP's protection in Delhi to escape corruption charges related to the project.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said that his government is committed to repairing the Kaleshwaram project and ensuring accountability for alleged irregularities, while targeting BRS leader T. Harish Rao over his recent visit to Delhi. Addressing a press conference in Medigadda, Jaishankar Bhupalpally district, Reddy said, "Our government has resolved to repair the Kaleshwaram project. We scheduled today's meeting with officials and technical experts a month ago. Knowing that the truth would come out today, they (BRS) intentionally scheduled a political meeting on the same day. Even so, we granted them permission."

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Reddy Accuses Harish Rao of Seeking BJP's 'Shield'

He further alleged that Harish Rao sought political protection. "Knowing that an inquiry into Kaleshwaram would be ordered, Harish ran to Delhi to fall at the feet of BJP leaders. If they think they can use the BJP as a shield to escape corruption cases, the State Government will not sit back and watch. We will move forward with the necessary action plans," he said.

Reddy also raised concerns over the lack of response from central agencies. "Why is the CBI silent on the Kaleshwaram inquiry? Why are they not responding even though we have written letters repeatedly?" he asked.

"Harish must reveal exactly who he met in Delhi. It is not possible to argue a case before a judgment is pronounced. So, what was the need for him to go and meet lawyers? We will not spare the culprits of Kaleshwaram. We will move forward with the necessary action plan to punish the guilty," he added.

CM Cites History of Irrigation Projects

The Chief Minister also questioned Rao's statements and highlighted the importance of the Yellampalli project. "I don't know if Harish is speaking with sense or without it. Sripada Yellampalli is the lifeline of this project. The Yellampalli project existed before Harish even started wearing shorts. The highest crop yield in the state was cultivated using Yellampalli water alone," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy told about the origins of irrigation efforts in North Telangana, stating that an agreement was first made in 1975 under Jalagam Vengala Rao with Maharashtra to utilise Godavari waters. He added that during the tenure of Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009, the Pranahita-Chevella project was launched with an estimated cost of Rs. 38,063 crores, of which Rs. 11,700 crores had already been spent.

'Negligence and Corruption' in Kaleshwaram

Telangana Chief Minister further alleged that the collapse of the Medigadda barrage in 2023 was concealed for political gains ahead of elections, and claimed that warnings by the National Dam Safety Authority were ignored by the then government led by K. Chandrashekar Rao. "In 2023, the Medigadda barrage collapsed. They tried to hide everything and sought to gain political advantage in the 2023 elections. As soon as the issues surfaced in the project, the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) gave its preliminary report on November 1, 2023, while KCR was still the CM. KCR completely ignored that report," he said.

He said that a report by the PC Ghosh Committee highlighted alleged irregularities, following which the state government sought a CBI inquiry, but accused the Centre of inaction despite earlier remarks by G. Kishan Reddy. Reddy also claimed that the Kaleshwaram project has so far failed to provide irrigation to even one lakh acres. "The PC Ghosh Committee has submitted a comprehensive report on the loot. Based on this, our state government passed a resolution and sent it to the Center, demanding a CBI inquiry. Back then, Kishan Reddy stated that KCR and Harish Rao should be put in jail and that this case must be handed over to the CBI. But the Central Government has acted with absolute negligence on this matter. Through the Kaleshwaram project, they haven't even been able to provide water to one lakh acres so far," he added.

Development Works Launched at Kaleshwaram

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Kaleshwaram temple and offered prayers to Sri Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment works of the Sri Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Temple in Kaleshwaram at a cost of Rs. 198 crores.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the Kaleshwaram bus station. Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar, MP Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, and others also had darshan of the deity.(ANI)