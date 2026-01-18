Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will become the first sitting Indian CM to enroll in a program at Harvard University. He will attend the 'Leadership: 21st Century' course at the Kennedy School from January 25-31, receiving a certification.

Revanth Reddy Makes History with Harvard Program

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will attend "Leadership: 21st Century" program at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, becoming the first CM in Independent India to enrol for a program in the Ivy League.

According to the release, Reddy will attend classes in a Harvard program from January 25 to 31. The CM will be stationed on the Kennedy School campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in a class featuring students from over 20 countries across five continents.

During the program, Reddy will attend classes and complete assignments, submit "homework," and participate in group projects alongside fellow global participants. The release said that this programme is chaired by Prof. Tim O'Brien and directed by Prof. Karen Morrissey. The curriculum is designed to analyse case studies from various parts of the world and across different eras of history, with participant groups tasked with solving and presenting solutions in a classroom setting. Upon completion, the Telangana CM will receive a program course certification from Harvard, marking the first time in Indian history that a sitting Chief Minister has achieved such a distinction.

Focus on Global Opportunities for Nurses

Earlier, the state CM Revanth Reddy emphasised on the importance of foreign language skills for students to compete in a globalised world and announced that the state government will develop facilities to teach Japanese, Korean and German languages to nursing students aspiring for overseas employment.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during an interaction with students of a nursing college in Khammam on Saturday, the Chief Minister said there is a high demand for nurses in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Germany. He said the state government would provide dedicated teaching facilities in Japanese, German and Korean to help nursing students access global job opportunities.

CM Reddy said that during his recent foreign visit, many people praised the services of Indian nurses, particularly those from Telangana. He added that students from Yedulapuram nursing colleges would also be included under the proposed foreign language training initiative.

Highlighting the government's focus on healthcare and education, Revanth Reddy said doctors are next to God and expressed confidence that nurses from Telangana would further enhance the state's prestige worldwide through their professional excellence. (ANI)