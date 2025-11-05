Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced 4,000 houses for Jubilee Hills' poor. He challenged the Centre to file a CBI case against KCR in the Kaleshwaram scam and accused the BRS and BJP of having a "secret agreement" for the by-election.

CM Announces Housing, Welfare Schemes for Jubilee Hills

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will allot 4,000 houses to the eligible poor in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency soon after the by-elections. Addressing a corner meeting at Rahmat Nagar during a rally, the Chief Minister said that the "People's Government" has extended welfare schemes to the constituency, including 14,197 ration cards, 200 units of free electricity to 25,925 families, and 23,311 quintals of fine rice distributed to the poor every month.

Challenges Centre on Kaleshwaram, Formula E Probes

Coming down heavily on Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister threw a challenge to him to file a CBI case against former Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao in connection with the Kaleshwaram project scam before November 11. "Kishan Reddy is the Union Minister, and Amit Shah is the Home Minister. Why are you not taking action?" the CM asked, alleging that despite the state government's request to the Centre to order a CBI probe into the scam, no steps had been taken.

CM Revanth Reddy also questioned Kishan Reddy for not granting permission to arrest BRS Working President K T Rama Rao in the Formula E race case.

Alleges 'Secret Agreement' Between BRS and BJP

He alleged that the BRS and BJP had entered into a "secret agreement." "The 'Car' is morphing into a 'Lotus' as soon as it reaches Delhi. Now, BRS and BJP are one," he said.

The Chief Minister further claimed that the BJP was indirectly supporting BRS in the Jubilee Hills by-election and that the BRS would soon merge with the ruling national party. "KCR's daughter Kavitha made the statement of the merger of BRS with the BJP recently," he stated.

Slams KTR, BRS Over Treatment of Women

Taking a dig at KTR, the Chief Minister alleged that the BRS leader "did nothing for the Jubilee Hills constituency during his tenure as MA and UD Minister while roaming in swanky cars," and was now "shedding crocodile tears by targeting the Congress government."

He also accused KTR of "throwing his own sister Kavitha out of the KCR family over an asset distribution dispute," and said BRS leaders were "trying to win votes in the name of sentiment."

"Those who did not give ministerial posts to women for five years while in power should be beaten with a broom. Congress is the only party that has given respect and proper place to women and minorities in the governments," he added.

Recalls PJR's 'Humiliation', Urges Support for Congress

Recalling the contribution of late Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy (PJR), Revanth Reddy said that it was KCR who "humiliated the PJR family by fielding a candidate in the 2007 by-election."

"The wicked KCR made PJR's wife stand outside for three hours when she went to meet the BRS leader," he alleged, demanding that KTR "apologize by touching his nose on the ground at Rahmat Nagar crossroads for insulting PJR." Appealing to voters, CM Revanth Reddy urged the people of Jubilee Hills to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav for the constituency's development. (ANI)