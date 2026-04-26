BJP leader NV Subhash alleged collusion between K Kavita and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, claiming Reddy is funding her new party, TRS, to split BRS votes. Kavitha launched her party, criticising the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

BJP Alleges Collusion to Split BRS Votes

BJP leader NV Subhash on Saturday alleged collusion between K Kavita and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, calling the formation of her new party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), foul play to split votes from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Former BRS leader K Kavitha launched her new political party, TRS, nearly seven months after parting ways with the BRS.

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Speaking with ANI, Subhash claimed that TRS is being funded by the Telangana CM in order to garner more votes for the next assembly elections. Calling the new party "corrupt," the BJP leader refused to consider TRS a threat. "...Launching a new party is nothing but support for the Congress party... Revanth Reddy is funding KCR's daughter, K Kavitha, for launching a new party, supporting her in all ways, especially in finance, so that votes can be split from the BRS party... It is only foul play, we can say, that Revanth Reddy wanted to somehow make sure that in the next assembly elections, he would become the Chief Minister of the state... We don't see any threat or anything new happening with the launch of Telangana Rashtra Sena. It is just one more version of the corruption party, the TRS," he said.

Kavitha Launches 'TRS', Slams BRS, Congress, and BJP

Holding a launch event in Hyderabad, K Kavitha announced that her party will be called TRS. Interestingly, her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also launched Telangana Rashtra Samithi- 'TRS', before renaming the party to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Addressing the gathering, K Kavitha emphasised the imminent need for a new political force and alleged that "every single citizen of Telangana is being subjected to the brutality and negligence of those in power." She refused to pull any punches and took the Congress, BRS, and BJP head-on, exposing their "true faces." Sparing none--including former CM and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao and current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, she elaborated on the BJP's anti-Telangana traits.

'BJP Always Against Telangana'

"The BJP was always against the formation of Telangana. The statements of their national leadership prove that. Recently, a brainless MP compared the bifurcation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to the Indo-Pak partition. While the BJP leadership continues to insult Telangana and ridicule our emotions, the eight MPs from Telangana remain silent. When seven mandals of Telangana were snatched from us, they didn't speak a word. When Telangana is deprived of funds, they do not speak a word. They remain silent on unfulfilled promises made during the bifurcation as well," Kavitha said.

"The BJP as a party is against the upliftment of all. The way they cheated women with respect to the Women's Reservation Bill is the most recent example. The OBC Bill and Caste Census have been shelved as well. Despite all of this, the BJP MPs stay silent. I challenge those eight MPs to get back the five villages of Bhadrachalam that were given to AP. Our Ram Mandir is in danger of being submerged," she added.

'Power Has Corrupted KCR'

Regarding the BRS and KCR, she said KCR is not the same anymore, saying earlier he cared about people and fought for them and alleged that power has corrupted him now.