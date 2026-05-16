Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta urged all eligible voters, especially the youth, to participate in the Urban Local Bodies elections on May 17. The polls cover four major municipal corporations and other local bodies across the state.

As Himachal Pradesh stands on the eve of an important democratic exercise, Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday extended an appeal to all eligible voters across the State to actively participate in the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections scheduled for May 17.

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Campaigning for elections to urban local bodies across the state concluded on Saturday, paving the way for polling on Sunday. The electoral process covers the four prominent Municipal Corporations of Dharamsala, Solan, Mandi, and Palampur, along with several other municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Himachal Pradesh.

Governor's Message to Voters

In his message to the people, the Governor said, "The Urban Local Bodies elections are not merely a civic exercise; they are the foundation upon which vibrant, well-governed, and prosperous cities are built. I urge every eligible voter to come forward and cast their vote responsibly. Your vote is your right, your duty, and your contribution to the future of your city and our beloved state of Himachal Pradesh. I call upon all citizens to participate enthusiastically and make this democratic process a resounding success."

A Special Appeal to First-Time Voters

The Governor also made a special appeal to first-time voters, urging the youth to participate enthusiastically in the democratic process. He said that casting a vote for the first time is not only a constitutional right but also a proud moment of responsibility towards nation-building. Shri Kavinder Gupta encouraged young voters to become active stakeholders in shaping the future of their cities and to inspire others through their participation in the Urban Local Bodies elections.

Call for Peaceful Polling

The Governor appealed to all voters to reach their respective polling stations in a disciplined, orderly, and peaceful manner and actively participate in the democratic process while maintaining harmony, decorum, and the spirit of fair elections. (ANI)