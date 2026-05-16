Independent MLA TK Govindan credited the UDF for his Taliparamba win. CM-designate Satheesan said cabinet formation is in its final stages, with ministers taking oath on May 18, after UDF's decisive victory with 102 seats in Keralam.

Independent MLA Credits UDF for Victory

Keralam Independent MLA TK Govindan, who contested the recently concluded assembly polls from Taliparamba constituency, on Saturday credited the United Democratic Front (UDF) for his electoral victory, stating that support from the Congress-led alliance played a crucial role in his success. "The strong support of the UDF was the reason behind the victory in Taliparamba," Govindan told reporters here.

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He further said he would soon meet UDF leaders to express his gratitude for their support during the election. "I will meet the UDF leaders to express my gratitude. It has been assured that special consideration will be given to the constituency after the government is formed," Govindan added.

Govindan contested the 2026 Keralam assembly polls as an independent candidate and defeated PK Shyamala Teacher of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), by a margin of 12,551 votes in the Taliparamba assembly elections.

UDF Cabinet Formation in Final Stages

Earlier in the day, Keralam Chief Minister-designate Satheesan said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would submit the list of ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday as discussions over cabinet formation continued among alliance partners. Satheesan confirmed that the process of cabinet formation was in its final stages and said all ministers would take the oath along with him on May 18. "Discussions are ongoing, and tomorrow we will provide the list of ministers to the Governor. All the ministers will be taking the oath," he said.

UDF to Uphold Secular Stance

After meeting leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Satheesan asserted that the UDF would continue to uphold its secular position despite criticism from political opponents. "There are some forces in Keralam trying to propagate a hate campaign. But the Muslim League and their leader, Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, took a strong secular stand. Together, they have taken a firm secular position, and the UDF stance is also secular. We will continue it," Satheesan said.

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly by winning 102 seats, ending the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decade-long rule in the state. Satheesan, who has served as Leader of the Opposition since 2021, was officially named for the Chief Ministerial post on May 14. (ANI)