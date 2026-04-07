Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attacked Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, saying his 'expiry date is over' and PM Modi is his 'godfather.' Reddy challenged Vijayan to a debate, while PM Modi accused LDF and Congress of corruption and delaying projects.

Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asserting that the latter's "expiry date is over" and claiming that his "godfather" Prime Minister Narendra Modi is protecting him from ongoing legal cases. Addressing the political scenario ahead of the Keralam Assembly polls, Reddy said, "Pinarayi Vijayan's expiry date is over, and people are going to take a firm decision in the elections... Pinarayi Vijayan's godfather is Narendra Modi, who is protecting him from all the cases."

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Reddy Challenges Vijayan to Debate

Reddy also expressed his willingness to engage in a direct, fact-based debate with Vijayan, amid an intensifying political exchange between the two leaders ahead of the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. Speaking on the controversy over his earlier "dark era" remarks about Keralam, Reddy said, "I am ready to debate with Pinarayi Vijayan whenever he gives me the opportunity. My point is, who is his role model? Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, or Jyoti Basu and Somnath Chatterjee? Pinarayi Vijayan is following Narendra Modi as his role model, and this is not acceptable to the people of Keralam. He is campaigning like one more Narendra Modi."

'Kerala's Success Not Vijayan's': Reddy

He further downplayed Vijayan's claims of Keralam's development achievements, attributing the state's success to previous leaders and natural advantages rather than the ruling LDF government. "Keralam's success story is not Pinarayi Vijayan's success story. There were K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy who laid down the roadmap for the development of Kerala. God has given natural resources and better health to the people of Keralam, it is not because of Pinarayi Vijayan. It has nothing to do with the LDF government," Reddy added.

PM Modi Accuses LDF, Congress of Corruption

Reddy's remarks come against the backdrop of PM Modi accusing the Left and Congress of defaming and looting the Sabarimala temple. "The corruption and appeasement politics of the Left and Congress are directly impacting Keralam's culture and faith. The LDF has not handed the probe to the CBI, and Congress is faking pro-Hindu credentials," he said.

Vows Probe into LDF and UDF

Addressing a campaign rally earlier, he promised that the BJP, once in power in Keralam, would punish the guilty. "Once an NDA government is formed, a thorough investigation into both LDF and UDF will be ensured, and those found guilty will be punished," Modi added.

Sabarimala Railway Project Delays

The PM also highlighted the Sabarimala Railway Project, accusing the state government of delaying it. "The Sabarimala Railway Project will enhance connectivity, boost local business, and create employment, but the state government has kept it hanging. When the BJP's double-engine government comes to power, these obstacles will be removed--this is Modi's guarantee," he stated.

Keralam Assembly Polls Schedule

The Kerala Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)