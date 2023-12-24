Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists at mosque in J&K's Baramulla

A retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. “Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries," the police said.

A retired senior police officer of the Jammu and Kashmir police was shot dead by terrorists in the state's Baramulla district on Sunday when he was offering prayers in a mosque. Retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Shafi Mir was praying in a nearby mosque in the Gantamulla Bala neighbourhood of the city when the terrorists opened fire on him, according to the police.

After the incident, the J&K police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the case.

"Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. (The) area has been cordoned off. Further details awaited," the Kashmir Zone police said in a post on the X.

A state police officer suffered severe injuries last month when terrorists opened fire on him close to Srinagar's Eidgah mosque. He was admitted to a local hospital after the event. The incident happened when Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground of Srinagar

The incident comes a day after the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration attempt at the International Border (IB) in Jammu killing at least one terrorist. A group of four heavily armed terrorists attempted to sneak across the IB in the Khour sector of Akhnoor when security forces guarding the IB engaged in firing on the infiltrating terrorists in the early hours of Saturday.

