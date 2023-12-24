'People from UP, Bihar end up cleaning toilets...': DMK leader's remark sparks row

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran triggered a row after he said Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who come to Tamil Nadu end up doing construction work or cleaning roads and toilets.

In another scathing remark by a political leader in the North vs South debate, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran allegedly said that Hindi speakers from North Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar migrate to Tamil Nadu to engage themselves in contruction work and cleaning of toilets.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala posted the video footage with the DMK MP making fun of the Hindi speakers. He also questioned leaders from UP and Bihar about their positions on the issue.

Taking to X, Poonawala said, “Once again an attempt to play the Divide and Rule card. First Rahul Gandhi insulted North Indian voters, then Revanth Reddy abused Bihar DNA. then DMK MP Senthil Kumar said “Gaumutra states”, now Dayanidhi Maran insults Hindi speakers and North Abusing Hindus / Sanatan, then playing divide and rule card is DNA of INDI.”

He further said, “Will Nitish Kumar , Tejaswi Yadav , Lalu Yadav, Congress, SP Akhilesh Yadav all pretend that this isn’t happening ? When will they take a stand?”

In the clip, Maran compared people who learnt English and those who only learnt Hindi and said the former end up in IT companies while the latter do menial jobs.

Shehzad Poonawalla accused the INDIA bloc of trying to divide the people of the country along the lines of caste, language and religion and slammed the alliance's "inaction" against the DMK MP. The BJP leader called the language used by Dayanidhi Maran "unfortunate" and added that the remark was not a coincidence when the action of other leaders are considered. He slammed leaders of the INDIA bloc from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over Dayanidhi Maran's remark and asked why they were silent.