Retired Lt Gen compares Manipur situation to Syria; Ex-Army chief tags PM Modi to seek 'urgent attention'

The heartfelt Twitter message shared by Lt Gen L Nishikanta Singh (Retd), has ignited a significant online discussion regarding the prevailing violence in Manipur.

identified as Lt Gen L Nishikanta Singh (Retd), had posted on Twitter, "I am just an ordinary Indian from Manipur living a retired life. The state is now 'stateless'. Life and property can be destroyed anytime by anyone just like in Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria, Syria, etc. It appears Manipur has been left to stew in its own juice. Is anyone listening?"

Several prominent figures have now responded to the Twitter post.

Former Army chief Ved Malik tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter and said, "An extraordinary sad call from a retired Lt Gen from Manipur. Law & order situation in Manipur needs urgent attention at the highest level."

Many social media users also sought an urgent intervention by the Narendra Modi government to control the situation in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Around 9:45 pm on Friday, a disturbing incident of violence unfolded as automatic weapons were discharged, with approximately 400-500 rounds fired in the towns of Kwakta in Bishupur and Kangvai in Churachandpur. Since then, sporadic episodes of gunfire have been reported.

Authorities have also recorded multiple instances of mob gatherings, along with attempts to vandalize and set fire to government officials and property. Responding to the situation, a combined team comprising the Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force, and the police conducted a flag march in Imphal East, extending until midnight.

During the clashes between mobs and security forces in Imphal town, two civilians sustained injuries, while the houses of BJP leaders faced attempts of arson. Notably, a mob of approximately 1,000 individuals gathered near the palace compound, aiming to set ablaze nearby buildings. In response, the Rapid Action Force employed tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

In another incident, a mob made an attempt to set fire to the residence of MLA Biswajeet. However, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) unit swiftly intervened and dispersed the crowd, preventing any harm. Additionally, during the early hours post-midnight, another mob surrounded the BJP office in Sinjemai. Fortunately, an Army unit promptly arrived and dispersed the crowd, averting any potential damage.

Similarly, in the vicinity of Porampet in Imphal, a group of individuals targeted the residence of Sharda Devi, the president of BJP's women's wing. However, the swift action of the security forces successfully dispersed the agitated youths, thwarting any further escalation.

According to officials, on Friday, crowds resorted to blocking roads and setting properties ablaze in the central part of Imphal town. One particularly distressing incident involved the complete destruction of a warehouse belonging to a retired tribal IAS officer near the royal palace, as it fell victim to arson.