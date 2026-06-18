Congress's Husain Dalwai criticised rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, urging them to resign and seek a fresh mandate to join the BJP. This comes as Sanjay Raut slammed absent MPs and disciplinary action is planned against them amid defection rumours.

'Resign If You Want to Join BJP': Dalwai to Rebel Sena MPs

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding rebel MPs, Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Thursday criticised those who abandoned the Shiv Sena (UBT), emphasising that they should resign and seek a fresh mandate if they intend to join the BJP.

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Commenting on the remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, Dalwai stated that while he does not condone personal insults, the act of switching sides after being elected on a party symbol is a breach of political ethics. "It is not right to hurl such insults, but how can they simply walk away like this after getting elected on the Shiv Sena symbol? Defecting in this manner is absolutely wrong," Dalwai told ANI.

He further noted that during their election, these candidates received the backing of the 'INDIA' alliance, which included the Congress, NCP, Samajwadi Party, and numerous NGOs, with the specific goal of countering the BJP. "At that time, the 'INDIA' alliance... had supported them, and they did so specifically to oppose the BJP. So, if you want to join the BJP, resign and get elected on a BJP ticket," Dalwai asserted, adding that voters should hold those who switch sides accountable.

Raut Slams Absent MPs Amid Defection Fears

Earlier, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut continued his abusive tirade against party rebel MPs who remained absent in the parliamentary party meeting on Thursday amid the speculation that several MPs may break away to join Shiv Sena.

Six of the party's Lok Sabha MPs skipped the parliamentary meeting in New Delhi today. Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje, all Lok Sabha MPs and Raut himself were present at today's meeting called by Desai.

The remaining Lok Sabha MPs, Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure remained absent.

In a press interaction soon after the meeting, Raut again used curse words to term the absentee MPs as "traitors, dishonest, and frauds," reiterating that they had "betrayed" the party with their "rebellion."

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, party MP Anil Desai said that disciplinary action will be initiated against those MPs who had skipped the meeting, despite a whip being issued stating that showcause notices have been issued to all absentees seeking an explanation for their absence.

'Operation Tiger': Defection Buzz in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is currently witnessing a buzz over "Operation Tiger" - the speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party.

In 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two. (ANI)