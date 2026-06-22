The Red Shield Division celebrated International Day of Yoga 2026 in Agartala. Troops participated enthusiastically under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reaffirming commitment to physical fitness and mental well-being.

The Red Shield Division under Spear Corps celebrated the International Day of Yoga 2026 with great enthusiasm at Agartala, reaffirming its commitment towards physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic health. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by troops who gathered amidst the serene natural surroundings of Tripura to mark the occasion through the practice of yoga and meditation.

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Yoga for Healthy Ageing

Conducted under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', the programme highlighted the vital role of yoga in fostering a healthy lifestyle, enhancing physical endurance, improving mental resilience and promoting emotional balance across all age groups. Participants performed a series of yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation exercises under the guidance of trained instructors, demonstrating the significance of yoga as a way of life.

Harmony with Nature

The event also underscored the close relationship between human well-being and nature. Surrounded by Tripura's lush greenery and tranquil environment, participants experienced the benefits of practising yoga in harmony with nature, reinforcing the message that sustainable health and wellness are deeply connected to a balanced and environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Yoga's Role in the Indian Army

Army officials highlighted that yoga, one of India's most valuable cultural and spiritual gifts to the world, continues to serve as a powerful tool for maintaining operational readiness, reducing stress and enhancing overall quality of life. They emphasized that regular yoga practice contributes significantly to healthy ageing by improving flexibility, strength, mindfulness and mental well-being, enabling individuals to lead active and fulfilling lives.

As an organisation that places immense importance on physical fitness, mental robustness and self-discipline, the Indian Army actively promotes yoga as an integral component of its wellness initiatives. The observance of International Day of Yoga provided an opportunity for troops to renew their commitment towards personal health, resilience and holistic development while embracing the timeless values embodied in the practice of yoga.

A Pledge for a Healthier Nation

Through such initiatives, the Indian Army continues to encourage a culture of fitness and wellness, while strengthening the bond between soldiers, society and nature. The event concluded with a collective pledge by all participants to incorporate yoga into their daily lives and contribute towards building a healthier, fitter and more resilient nation. (ANI)