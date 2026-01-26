On India’s 77th Republic Day, Xi Jinping greeted President Murmu, calling India and China “good neighbours, friends and partners,” highlighting improved ties and a diplomatic thaw.

As India marked its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the evolving relationship between the two Asian giants.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi described India and China as “good neighbours, friends and partners”, a choice of words intended to signal continued diplomatic engagement and cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

In his message, Xi reiterated that the ties between China and India have “continued to improve and develop,” noting their importance in promoting world peace and prosperity. He used the evocative metaphor of the “dragon and the elephant dancing together” -- a phrase he has employed in past diplomatic messaging -- to capture the idea of two major civilizations moving forward in tandem. Xi expressed hope that both countries would expand exchanges, deepen cooperation, and address each other’s concerns in pursuit of stable, healthy bilateral relations.

The message comes against the backdrop of an ongoing effort to normalize ties following sharp tensions triggered by the 2020 Galwan Valley border clash, where soldiers from both sides were killed. After years of a militarised standoff along the 3,800‑km disputed border, diplomatic engagements in recent years -- including high‑level visits and resumed direct flights in 2025 -- have helped ease the relationship.

Xi’s Republic Day greeting underscores China’s interest in fostering mutually beneficial relations with India, even as complex geopolitical dynamics continue to shape regional partnerships. By referring to the India‑China relationship in terms of friendship and cooperation, the message aims to reinforce the idea that both countries can pursue shared goals for development and stability.

India’s Republic Day celebrations this year have been themed around 150 years of Vande Mataram and featuring a grand parade in New Delhi’s Kartavya Path, attended by global dignitaries celebrating India’s unity and diversity. This diplomatic outreach from Beijing adds a significant note of cross‑border engagement to the festivities.

Xi’s message reflects Beijing’s view that strong China‑India cooperation is vital not only for bilateral ties but also for broader regional peace and prosperity.