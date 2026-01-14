Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Minister Sun Haiyan reviewed bilateral ties. A CCP delegation also met RSS's Dattatreya Hosabale in a courtesy call and visited the BJP headquarters for a routine exchange with party leaders.

Misri, Sun Haiyan Review Bilateral Ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Vice Minister Sun Haiyan of the International Department of the Communist Party of China on Wednesday. Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations. They also discussed ways to further advance ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges and addressing concerns on sensitive issues. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Vice Minister Sun Haiyan of the International Department of the Communist Party of China today. Both sides reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and discussed ways to further advance ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges… pic.twitter.com/jNlOtosMr9 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 14, 2026

CCP Delegation Holds Talks with RSS, BJP

On January 13, Leaders of China's Communist Party (CCP) met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale at the RSS headquarters. The meeting lasted for approximately half an hour, according to sources.

According to the organisation's sources, the meeting was purely a courtesy call, initiated after the CCP delegation expressed its desire to interact with the RSS leadership. No formal agenda was discussed during the interaction, the sources added.

The CCP leaders had also visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, where they held a meeting with the party's General Secretary Arun Singh and the party's Foreign Affairs Department Convener Vijay Chauthaiwale. That interaction was also described as part of a 'routine exchange'.

Sources indicated that both meetings were courtesy interactions and should not be viewed as formal or policy-level engagements. Further details regarding the meetings are awaited.

"A delegation of Communist Party of China under the leadership of HE Sun Haiyan, (Vice Minister, IDCPC) visited BJP head office today. During the discussion, a BJP delegation headed by party Gen Sec Arun Singh discussed at length the means to advance inter party communications between BJP and CPC. Chinese Ambassador to India HE Xu Feihong also joined the delegation," Chauthaiwale posted on X.

Previous High-Level Engagements

In August last year, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (SCO) in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Cai Qi, the Secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and held talks focusing on strengthening India-China cooperation and deepening bilateral political engagement.

During his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Modi emphasised his commitment of taking the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. (ANI)