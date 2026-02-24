A Congress delegation met Delhi LG VK Saxena over the arrest of Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib for the AI summit protest. The LG termed the protest 'ill-conceived' and said it was aimed at 'derogating the nation' on an international stage.

A Congress delegation led by Member of Parliament and AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken, and Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav, on Tuesday met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, presenting a memorandum regarding the arrest of Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib and others over the AI summit protest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

LG says protest aimed at 'derogating the nation'

According to a statement by the Lok Niwas, the Lt Governor said that the act of the Youth Congress volunteers was aimed, prima facie, at "derogating the nation". Delhi Lok Niwas said in statement on X, "A delegation of Congress Party comprising Ajay Maken, MP and Treasurer, AICC, Devendra Yadav, President, DPCC and other leaders, today called on the Lt. Governor and presented a memorandum to him with regards to the recent police action on Youth Congress volunteers, owing to their conduct and behaviour at the recently concluded AI Summit."

Lt Governor Saxena maintained that the protest was "ill-conceived and malicious." "Lt. Governor, while receiving the memorandum, told the delegation categorically that, without prejudice to the legal merits of the case, the act of the Youth Congress volunteers was prima facie aimed at derogating the nation, on an occasion where an extremely important and topical international event was underway. The LG also underlined that the AI Summit was not being hosted by any individual or a political party, but India as a nation. The undignified protest at the venue of the Summit was ill-conceived, malicious and amounted to jeopardising our national image on the international fora," the X post read.

Youth Congress Protests Against Arrests

Earlier today, Indian Youth Congress workers protested outside their office amid heavy police presence, against the arrest of the youth wing's national president, Uday Bhanu Chib. In Rajasthan's Jaipur, the Youth Congress workers, led by its State President and Sangaria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, began a foot march from the Congress office to the BJP state headquarters. Youth Congress workers also held a demonstration in Kolkata.

IYC Chief Remanded to Police Custody

This came after the Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted four-day custody of the Indian Youth Congress President, Uday Bhanu Chib, to the Delhi Police in connection with the AI Summit Protest case. The police said that Chib was the mastermind of the protest carried out by the four co-accused, who are also in police custody. This case involves national security, sovereignty and the integrity of the country. The police had earlier sought seven days' custody of the IYC President. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) granted the four-day custody after hearing the submissions of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) and counsel for the accused Chib.

Details of the AI Summit Protest

The members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital on Friday by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent against the India-US trade deal, after which seven Youth Congress leaders were arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)