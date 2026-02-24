PM Modi announced the Cabinet's approval for extending Gujarat Metro's North-South corridor from GIFT City to Shahpur. He stated this will improve Ahmedabad-GIFT City connectivity, boost commerce and further 'Ease of Living'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the extension of the existing North-South corridor of the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited from GIFT City to Shahpur would improve connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT City.

Sharing an X post, the Prime Minister said that it will boost commerce and further 'Ease of Living.' "The Cabinet decision on extending the North-South corridor from GIFT City to Shahpur will improve connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT City. It will boost commerce and further 'Ease of Living,'" PM Modi wrote.

Project Details and Cost

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the extension from GIFT City to Shahpur, which will be 3.33 kilometers long and include three elevated stations. The project is scheduled to be completed in approximately four years. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,067.35 crore.

Beneficiaries and Impact

This corridor will strengthen connectivity between Ahmedabad and the GIFT region. Major multinational companies, educational institutions, and commercial centers located along the proposed route will directly benefit. Additionally, this extension will be beneficial to the daily commuters travelling between Ahmedabad & GIFT region for catering for the travel needs related to Business, Employment and Education, thereby significantly enhancing network integration and passenger convenience.

Employment Opportunities

The project is expected to generate approximately 1,000 jobs in construction. Approximately 250 people will be employed in the post-construction phase for operations and maintenance. This project will generate a significant number of direct employment opportunities, equivalent to the number mentioned above. Additionally, other activities will generate indirect employment for even more people.

Implementation and Existing Network

The project would be implemented by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC), a 50:50 joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat. Currently, the Gujarat Metro's 68.28-km Ahmedabad Metro Phase-I (APMC to Motera Stadium (North-South Corridor) and Thaltej Gam to Vastral Gam (East-West Corridor) & Phase-II (Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir and GNLU to GIFT City), with a total of 53 stations, have been successfully made operational since September 2022 (Phase-I) and January 2026 (Phase-II). The daily ridership on this line is approximately 1,60,000. (ANI)