'In case you've forgotten...': Woman receives Republic Day surprise in delivery package, netizens react| WATCH

On Republic Day, Magicpin surprised a customer, Naina, with an Indian flag and a message: "In case you've forgotten who you are." Her viral tweet sparked debates on patriotism, cultural roots, and the youth’s connection to India, garnering both praise and scepticism.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

This Republic Day, a food delivery took an unexpected and heartwarming turn. A Twitter user named Naina received a package through the online delivery platform, Magicpin, that was more than just her usual order. The box wasn’t just filled with food but with a powerful message: "In case you've forgotten who you are," along with a neatly folded Indian flag.

Naina shared her surprise and appreciation on Twitter, her post going viral with the hashtags #RepublicDay and #HarGharTiranga. In a time when many young Indians are choosing to move abroad for work or studies, and potentially lose touch with their cultural roots, this gesture resonated deeply. 

The message "In case you've forgotten who you are" comes at a particularly important time. Millions of Indians, especially younger generations, are seeking opportunities beyond the nation’s borders. While this pursuit of a better life is completely understandable, it often leads to a sense of detachment from their homeland. 

The post by Naina sparked various reactions. Some people praised Magicpin for their initiative. They felt that the company's gesture was a positive step in reminding the youth about their national identity. One netizen, @pssaran007, pointed out that Indian youth are seemingly drifting away from their culture and religion for the sake of money, and that such initiatives deserve appreciation. They believe it is important to acknowledge our roots to see India rise high during this period of transition, as echoed by user @NotChilllGuy.

Not all reactions were positive. Some, like @lettfree, expressed concern that such flags might be discarded later, questioning the true sentiment behind the gesture. This highlights a broader discussion on the nature of patriotism and how it is expressed. Despite some scepticism, most agreed that it was a good effort.

The delivery also raises the question of the Indian flag’s significance to each individual. For some, it's a symbol of pride, freedom, and the sacrifices made by their forefathers. For others, especially those living away from India, it serves as a nostalgic reminder of home. 

