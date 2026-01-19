Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, Delhi Police have enacted a high-tech, multi-layered security plan for Kartavya Path. Citing terror threats, 10,000 personnel, anti-drone units, and FRS-enabled cameras will be deployed to ensure safety.

Extensive Security for 77th Republic Day

Ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police has put in place an extensive, technology-driven security apparatus across Kartavya Path and the entire New Delhi district, in view of multiple terror-related threat inputs received from intelligence agencies. This year, the seating areas for the Republic Day celebrations have been named after Indian rivers. Several important changes have also been made to the security deployment pattern, keeping the guests' convenience and safety in mind.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Additional CP, New Delhi District, Devesh Kumar Mahala, a multi-layered security cordon comprising Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been deployed in the Kartavya Path area. The entire area is under surveillance through an extensive network of CCTV cameras, integrated with an advanced facial recognition system (FRS).

Personnel Deployment and Briefings

He further mentioned that around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed on this national day, and the briefings have been conducted nine times on the ground. "Republic Day is celebrated on a fixed time and is observed in Kartvaya Path. In view of this, there is a security standard protocol, which has been implemented. Around 10,000 police personnel will be on duty. We have conducted briefings and rehearsals 9 times on the ground," Mahala told ANI.

In addition, anti-drone units have been deployed for aerial surveillance, and sniper teams have been positioned on high-rise buildings. To prevent any potential threats, an intensive verification drive of hotels, guest houses, tenants, and domestic helpers is being carried out across the district.

Screening and Surveillance Measures

The Additional CP stated that pedestrians will undergo at least three levels of security screening through Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) during the Republic Day celebrations "Minimum three times, the pedestrians will undergo checking through (DFMDs). In four places, there is a provision of soft checking. Similarly, the vehicles will be checked. There will be a lot of pickets in the inner, middle and outer cordon. Border pickets and even district pickets will be checked," added Mahala.

AI-Powered Camera Network

While discussing Republic Day preparations, SI Kuldeep Yadav from the control room stated that nearly 1,000 cameras have been installed to identify potential threats and challenges. "Nearly 1000 cameras have been installed to identify threats and challenges. An AI and FRS system has been used, which will alert if it detects any individual with a criminal background. If suspicious or stolen vehicles are detected, the high-resolution cameras will send an alert, and we will immediately detain them. Sufficient staff is constantly monitoring everything," Yadav told ANI.

Instructions for Guests and Visitors

Moreover, the police have also appealed to all invited guests and ticket holders to carefully read the details on their invitation cards and to strictly use the designated routes. Complete information on routes, parking, and enclosures is available on the Ministry of Defence and Delhi Police websites.

Metro Access for Enclosures

With the support of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), regular announcements are being made at all metro stations regarding entry and exit gates, routes, prohibited items, and other important instructions. Guests for Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghaghra, Godavari, Indus, and Jhelum enclosures will deboard at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station. Guests for Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Son, Sutlej, Teesta, Vaigai, and Yamuna enclosures should use the Central Secretariat Metro Station. Special invited guests have been provided free travel on the Delhi Metro, subject to compliance with the instructions on the digital pass.

Guests are requested to walk only within the designated channelizers, follow directional signage, and cooperate with security personnel at frisking points. To assist visitors, Delhi Police has set up help desks at prominent locations along Kartavya Path.

Prohibited Items

For security reasons, carrying bags, briefcases, food items, electronic items other than mobile phones, power banks, water bottles, weapons, sharp objects, inflammable substances, umbrellas, perfumes, toy weapons, and any kind of explosive material inside the enclosures is strictly prohibited.

New Delhi District Police have appealed to citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police personnel or by calling 112. (ANI)