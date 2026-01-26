Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar unfurled the flag on Republic Day and questioned the VB-G-RAM G Act's feasibility due to lack of funds. He and Minister Priyank Kharge accused the bill of violating the Constitution and diluting MGNREGA.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president DK Shivakumar unfurls the national flag at the party headquarters in Bengaluru on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day on Monday.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, as the nation comes together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage.

Shivakumar questions feasibility of new bill

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar questioned the feasibility of implementing the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, asserting that "no state could provide the grant."

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the state lacks the necessary funds to support the new bill."They cannot implement the new bill. Who will provide the funds for it? No state can provide the grant. Some have said they will come for a discussion. We are ready to answer all things during the discussion in the state Assembly," Shivakumar said.

'Politics for people, not family'

Reacting to Union Minister and JDS MP HD Kumaraswamy's remarks regarding political intentions, the Deputy CM added, "We are all serving the people of the country. We are doing politics for the people of the country. We are not doing politics for the family. Whatever law exists in the country, it is the same for everyone."

'Bill violates Constitution': Priyank Kharge

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that the VB-G-RAM G Bill has violated the Constitution. "More importantly, they know that if they are going to get into a debate about the MGNREGA, they have nothing to say on the subject. The VB-G-RAM G bill has violated the powers of the panchayat, violated the Constitution. There is no minimum wage for labour. They've diluted the entire right-to-work. So they don't want to discuss that; hence, they want to disrupt the assembly," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not plan to ensure the "smooth functioning" of the Karnataka assembly, days after Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot walked out of the assembly without reading the complete address drafted by the state government. (ANI)